Very Original 1970 Ford Mustang with Just 8,500 Miles Is Rarer Than Hen’s Teeth

Needless to say, such a rare Mustang can’t be affordable, so while the bidding already surpassed the $59,000 threshold, the reserve is yet to be met at the time of writing. This time, however, what we have here is something that almost never shows up. It’s a very original 1970 Mustang whose odometer indicates just 8,521 miles (13,713 km).That’s right, this is a Mustang that’s barely been driven, and eBay seller midniteauto428 claims you can even feel the new-car smell inside, as the interior is in absolute mint condition.While they say the Mustang is fully original, the car has already received two important changes. First of all, the mufflers have already been replaced at some point during its life, though the seller guarantees “the pipes were not changed.” And second, the paint you see on the car is no longer the one that came from the factory.The Mustang “was painted at one point in its life in 1979 but all the strips on the car are still original,” they say.The 428 Cobra Jet under the hood, on the other hand, is the one that came with the car, and just as expected given the mileage, it starts and runs properly.The seller has also included the original purchase documents, which confirm this was a high-optioned model, as it came with power brakes, power steering, air conditioning, tinted glass, and the black hood stripe which the seller claims is still the one applied by Ford itself.And according to a Marti report, this Mustang is the only 1970 example that was ordered with trim rings/hub caps, and one of the 21 that boasted a Black Mach I interior.Needless to say, such a rare Mustang can’t be affordable, so while the bidding already surpassed the $59,000 threshold, the reserve is yet to be met at the time of writing.

