Mercedes-Benz 500 E Turns Into a Safari Monster in 12 Minutes, It's One of a Kind

One of the coolest things about collecting Hot Wheels is that each collection is going to be unique on a certain level. Even if you've only ever bought mainline cars, there's a good chance that no one else is going to have the same selection of items as you do. Of course, there are several ways to make it all even more special. Buying RLC models is one way to go, but it can be expensive. Customizing cars, on the other hand, has multiple benefits.
On one hand, going down this route guarantees that you'll end up with a unique collectible. And it's not going to cost as much as a rare RLC, for instance. But it will require time, skill, and vision.
We've featured multiple projects from the guys at Jakarta Diecast Project before, and they always manage to leave a long-lasting impression with their work. This time, they decided to use a Hot Wheels Mercedes-Benz 500 E as a base for their new idea. This is one of the most popular mainline castings in recent years, and there are already four different colors out there to collect.
This black version is a first edition model, which was released in 2021. And don't be surprised if you'll see people fighting over these at flea markets soon. Still, this is just a basic collectible without Real Riders wheels and a metal body.
But it's about to become a genuine Safari monster, an increasingly popular trend among automotive enthusiasts these days. In the past 12 months, we've seen this idea being applied to a Nissan GT-R R35 and a Lamborghini Aventador as well.
Thanks to the wonders of video editing, the whole process of transformation goes down in just over 12 minutes. But there's certainly more to it than meets the eye. People that are professionals in their line of work always make things look easy, and you almost get the feeling that customizing diecast cars isn't all that difficult.
Changing the axles and wheels on them might be accessible to anyone, but beyond that, you'll need some practice to get the job done. By the time the man behind the camera finishes working, you can only stand in awe at what he has managed to achieve. And it goes to show that even a $2 item can become unique if you just put your heart into it.
