Mercedes-Benz 500 E Turns Into a Safari Monster in 12 Minutes, It's One of a Kind

One of the coolest things about collecting Hot Wheels is that each collection is going to be unique on a certain level. Even if you've only ever bought mainline cars, there's a good chance that no one else is going to have the same selection of items as you do. Of course, there are several ways to make it all even more special. Buying RLC models is one way to go, but it can be expensive. Customizing cars, on the other hand, has multiple benefits.

16 photos