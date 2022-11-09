Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang ‘Pony-Up!’ CGI-Shows How Much the Dark Horse Loves Mods

So, the Dodge Charger and Challenger will adopt a fully electric lifestyle past the 2023 model year. Meanwhile, the Chevy Camaro's fate is currently unknown beyond that same production schedule. So, what else is left?
Well, of course, the seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang S650 and all of its many ICE-exclusive wonders. And while some people – both in the real world and across the virtual realm – rushed to chip in with their personal opinions as soon as it was revealed, others kept their thoughts in abeyance.
Until now, as far as Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, is concerned. Thus, the pixel master recently decided the fresh ‘Stang has grown enough on him to attempt one of his signature transformations. And while the CGI expert probably knows that Ford has made it difficult (though not impossible) for regular tuners to intervene, the customizers have a much larger window of opportunity.
As such, he set out to digitally showcase the “#1 quality of Mustangs: they make great customs.” Naturally, he started directly at the top, using the OEM Ford Mustang Dark Horse (rumored with 500+ ponies at $50k) as the base of the virtual template. From then on, the author created ‘Pony-Up!’ That is his vision of a thoroughly slammed and modified (but above all else) widebody Mustang Dark Horse fitted with all the aftermarket bells and whistles.
Interestingly, one big addition to the fold is the transformation of the Dark Horse front fascia into a sort of “mask” that just like in the (old) Wild West might transform this depiction of the Ford Mustang into The Lone Ranger of the automotive world. A true muscle car lawmaker, complete with carbon fiber elements, ducktail spoiler, bronze Rotiform ROC-H aftermarket wheels, and performance Toyo R888 tires!
