This Hyundai Driver Picked the Wrong Tesla to Hit and Run

This is a typical hit-and-run situation filmed in a parking lot. However, the offending driver didn't expect his actions to be caught on camera.
The driver of a Hyundai sedan doesn't know that Tesla cars have a "hidden" system that records controversial situations in traffic or parking lots as well. Sentry Mode is a non-intrusive system that films what happens around the Tesla car.
Anyone should know this by now, but not the protagonist of the video posted on Reddit. This is a classic situation. They're trying to get out of the parking lot, but hit the front of a Tesla parked nearby in the process.
According to the description posted by the Tesla owner, the bumper, the panel above it and the wheel were scratched pretty badly.
The best solution to avoid such situations seems to be parking the car in as unpopulated an area as possible. Until proven otherwise.
”I definitely subscribe to this mentality. I park way out in the back away from others. Always have. Never had a problem until the one day I got lazy - BAM. Old lady ran into the side of my truck,” writes another Reddit user.
Many cars are exposed to such a hazard when parked and eliminating such a phenomenon doesn't seem to be in sight in the future as long as drivers are undisciplined. Maybe just the fines given by the police would encourage them to pay more attention when maneuvering their cars in parking lots. In this case, Sentry Mode provides the most obvious evidence. The owners of other cars, however, which are unable to film what happens around them, may have trouble proving the culpability of the person causing the damage.
Hit-and-run is a common enough situation that can be captured by Sentry Mode. But this feature has also brought forward various new categories of situations that Tesla owners are exposed to.
One of them would be vandalizing the electric car for unknown reasons, but most likely, lovers of cars with ICE engines simply hate the change. Another category of situations caught on camera would be drivers filmed trying to forcibly unplug Tesla cars' charging cables from charging stations.
