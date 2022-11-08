autoevolution
Corvette Month
McLaren 765LT Crossover SUV Is Merely Wishful Thinking, Though Only for Now

8 Nov 2022, 13:24 UTC ·
Could anyone blame McLaren for trying to figure out a way of entering the huge profit margin stratosphere of ultra-luxury super-SUVs?
Oh, how times have changed. Remember how just a few years ago, some automakers promised they would never give up on tradition, not in a million years? And now we have EV Cadillac sedans and battery-powered Rolls-Royce grand tourers. And not to mention the fast-crowding sector of mega-ritzy high-riders.

For sure, once people understood that Bentley’s Bentayga was a step up over the Mercedes-AMG G 63, Caddy Escalade, or Range Rover (just to name a few) division, the dam of mega-profits was surely broken. And today you just need to look at the latest custom builds from affluent aftermarket shops to understand that a Rolls-Royce Cullinan or Lambo Urus is the new way to properly stand out in the poshest of crowds.

Soon, there will be additional trouble – by way of the 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and up to 735-hp BMW XM Label Red, among others. So, there really was no surprise when McLaren’s new CEO, Michael Leiters, declared the British exotic sports car maker is now open to the possibility of flaunting an ultra-luxury SUV (perhaps electrified) in the not-so-distant future.

Some people, of course, are a bit impatient. So, cue to the virtual automotive artist realm for a quick fix. The latest to come up with a McLaren SUV solution is Ildar, the digital artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned cars – but is again back to dreaming bespoke specs for socialites. More precisely, for Alex Hirschi, better known online as Supercar Blondie.

Anyway, this imagined high-performance crossover seems ready to reinterpret the cool McLaren 765LT for the entire family, albeit with a few unresolved mysteries. For example, we are yet to see a digital depiction of the interior, and there is also no hint whatsoever about the potential powertrain – so maybe it’s even a full EV, for all we know. What do you think?




Editor's note: Gallery includes official images of McLaren 765LT.

