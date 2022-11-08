Virtual 1970 Plymouth Superbird Derelict Restomod Flaunts Potential Slant-Six Secret

Now with the spectacular 2022 SEMA Show in the rearview mirror and already stocked with the perspective of an entire SEMA Week for 2023, it is time to get back to both dreaming and tinkering.
At least this automotive perspective is valid for some of us. Among them is also Dom Host, the virtual artist slash do-it-yourself Hot and Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media, who is now back in the virtual garage with a ‘Superior Bird.’ Actually, he first said ‘Sugereta Tori,’ just to make sure he elevates his trademark quirkiness to new social media heights.
Anyway, the guy who builds Toyota 2JZ-swapped Edsel station wagons, tube chassis Honda Ts, and whatnot could not bring to digital life a 1970 Plymouth Superbird restomod without some signature, crazy twists. The derelict looks is just one of them – and fans of the channel already know this is an assumed virtual lifestyle, so no one should complain that it is not squeaky clean.
Additionally, the illuminated ‘70’ competition number directs our attention towards this being a track-focused idea, not something that you could daily to work, the mall, and back home. Plus, the slammed attitude and extra-widebody aerodynamic kit designed to make the Aero Warrior enthusiasts proud were also enough hints, right?
Last, but not least, there is one final twist. Notice something awkward about the black hood? Not just the fact that we are dealing with velocity stacks but rather their arrangement. Naturally, that prompted someone to ask if the pixel master decided to play a trick on us and hide a Chrysler Slant-Six swap (complete with the velocity stacks for added hp) in plain CGI sight!
Whatever might be the case, this 1970 Plymouth Superbird is certainly not dedicated to those classic car fans who are faint of heart…
