The 2023 SEMA Week Will Include the SEMA Show and SEMA Fest

Not to be confused with the Seoul Museum of Arts or the ICAO code for the Jose Maria Velasco Ibarra Airport, the Specialty Equipment Market Association was founded in 1963. It presently represents thousands over thousands of companies that range from aftermarket manufacturers to OEMs, car dealers, restoration specialists, tuning shops, and so forth.
Originally known as the Speed Equipment Manufacturing Association, the Specialty Equipment Market Association is best known for the SEMA Show. First held in 1967 at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the SEMA Show is currently held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Even though it’s a seriously large location, the organization has big plans.
As implied in the headline, SEMA Week is coming in November 2023 as an all-city experience with events, activities, and concepts designed to cater to automotive enthusiasts. The teaser clip below mentions a car show, celebrities, a music festival, an auction, as well as motorsports.
“We have been watching the connection between enthusiasts and our industry grow for more than a decade,” said chairman of the board James Lawrence. “As the industry’s trade association, have a responsibility to help facilitate that connection in new and meaningful ways.” This gentleman refers to the SEMA Show’s expansion into the SEMA Week, which includes the aforementioned show and the SEMA Fest.
As part of the SEMA Week, the SEMA Show will remain a trade-only event that will run from Monday through Friday. On the final day of the SEMA Show, a handful of enthusiasts will be able to attend the SEMA Show through the Friday Experience Program that launched back in 2021.
On Friday evening, the organization will take over the Las Vegas Festival Grounds through Saturday night with the SEMA Fest. The festival is open to everyone. Craft food, automotive celebrities, motorsports, VIP experiences, a car show and a cruise, and live music will be featured.
“By creating SEMA Week and SEMA Fest, we will be able to maintain the integrity of the trade show that makes it a must-attend event for automotive professionals while introducing a new platform for enthusiasts and the industry to engage with one another,” added James Lawrence.
Because it’s a brand-new concept, SEMA Week will be fine-tuned over the next five years. Additional details will be announced in due time.
