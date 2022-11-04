This Tiny House Has a Lovely Aesthetic With a Fully Working Kitchen and Loft Area

Besides their minuscule size and the ability to be taken wherever you want if needed, tiny houses can also have a luxurious design.
So is the case of this magnificent model, which was built in 2022 on a 16ft (4.9m) trailer and is ready to meet its new owner. It has a NOAH (The National Organization of Alternative Housing) certification, which takes the weight off the shoulder of the owner. It measures 22ft (6.7m) in length, 8.5 ft (2.6 m) in width, and 13.5 ft (4.11 m) in height, adding up to a total of 253 sq ft (23.5 sq m).
The kitchen comes fully equipped with a propane-powered two-burner cooktop stove, a normal-size stainless steel sink, a refrigerator, and a microwave that has an exhaust vent and comes above the stovetop. The white cabinets and wood butcher block countertops give this little space a luxurious country-style aesthetic.
Next to the kitchen, there is a space that can be arranged to be either a living room with a sofa or a dining area. There is plenty of natural lighting given by the large door and windows that are present here.
The bathroom is quite spacious with a shower cabin, a normal toilet, and a bathroom vanity. To make sure everything is included, the builder also added a washing-drying combo machine. To avoid any moisture build-up, bathroom ventilation was also installed.
Above the bathroom, the designer added a loft area, which is too small to fully stand up, but enough to add a two-person bed and have a nice view over the entire house.
The temperature inside can be adjusted by using the mini split AC and heater. The tiny house is also connected to the city’s sewer and water connection. The water can be heated up by the included 50 Amp RV plug-in heater.
This specific miniature house is up for sale for the price of $64,991 (€65,546), and it comes with everything included without the land that is currently located on.
