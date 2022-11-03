Lexus LX 600 Urban Concept Rocks HRE Wheels and Titanium Exhaust at the 2022 SEMA Show

Twinned with the Land Cruiser, the LX rolled out in 1995 for the 1996 model year with a handful of luxury appointments and small design changes over its Toyota-branded sibling. The body-on-frame utilities couldn’t be more different after the introduction of the 300-series chassis, which features twin-turbo V6 power both the LC and LX.
At home cruising downtown rather than bashing dunes into submission, the LX has embraced its urban character at the 2022 SEMA Show. Based on the 600 F Sport, the appropriately named Urban Concept is described as “an attainable aftermarket build for the sophisticated urban traveler.”
Attainable may not be the appropriate word, starting with the sticker price of a brand-new LX. The most affordable specification available right now is $88,245, excluding destination charge, which means that a well-equipped rig will set you back well over a honey bun. The build’s aftermarket upgrades aren’t exactly attainable either, with the Artisan Spirits-supplied Black Label titanium exhaust system opening the list of goodies.
Spruced up with HRE 540 wheels beautified with a bronze center finish and gloss-black outers, this LX certainly stands out. Pricing for the 24- by 10-inch wheels in this very specification is not available, but if you are curious, the most affordable variant of the 540 costs $2,125 per corner.
Rather than chunky off-road tires or sticky rubber for the road, this build is gifted with all-season boots from Toyo. Measuring 285/40 by 24 inches on every corner, the pictured Proxes ST III tires cost more than $350 each.
Conceived by Annex Marketing, the Urban Concept also flaunts a more grounded look achieved by a custom body kit with color-matched paint and exposed carbon fiber. The body kit comes courtesy of Artisan Spirits. The final piece of the puzzle is the braking system, which now features Brembo B-M8s with eight-piston calipers and 412-mm discs up front.
Attainable may not be the appropriate word, starting with the sticker price of a brand-new LX. The most affordable specification available right now is $88,245, excluding destination charge, which means that a well-equipped rig will set you back well over a honey bun. The build’s aftermarket upgrades aren’t exactly attainable either, with the Artisan Spirits-supplied Black Label titanium exhaust system opening the list of goodies.
Spruced up with HRE 540 wheels beautified with a bronze center finish and gloss-black outers, this LX certainly stands out. Pricing for the 24- by 10-inch wheels in this very specification is not available, but if you are curious, the most affordable variant of the 540 costs $2,125 per corner.
Rather than chunky off-road tires or sticky rubber for the road, this build is gifted with all-season boots from Toyo. Measuring 285/40 by 24 inches on every corner, the pictured Proxes ST III tires cost more than $350 each.
Conceived by Annex Marketing, the Urban Concept also flaunts a more grounded look achieved by a custom body kit with color-matched paint and exposed carbon fiber. The body kit comes courtesy of Artisan Spirits. The final piece of the puzzle is the braking system, which now features Brembo B-M8s with eight-piston calipers and 412-mm discs up front.
For the sophisticated traveler. Experience the #LexusLX 600 Urban concept at @SEMAShow. #LexusSEMA #SEMA2022— Lexus (@Lexus) November 3, 2022
*Modifications on vehicles shown may void warranty, impact performance/safety, and may not be street legal. pic.twitter.com/lVLltQ6ray