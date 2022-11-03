Lexus LX 600 Urban Concept Rocks HRE Wheels and Titanium Exhaust at the 2022 SEMA Show

For the sophisticated traveler. Experience the #LexusLX 600 Urban concept at @SEMAShow. #LexusSEMA #SEMA2022



At home cruising downtown rather than bashing dunes into submission, the LX has embraced its urban character at the 2022 SEMA Show. Based on the 600 F Sport, the appropriately named Urban Concept is described as “an attainable aftermarket build for the sophisticated urban traveler.”Attainable may not be the appropriate word, starting with the sticker price of a brand-new LX. The most affordable specification available right now is $88,245, excluding destination charge, which means that a well-equipped rig will set you back well over a honey bun. The build’s aftermarket upgrades aren’t exactly attainable either, with the Artisan Spirits-supplied Black Label titanium exhaust system opening the list of goodies.Spruced up with HRE 540 wheels beautified with a bronze center finish and gloss-black outers, this LX certainly stands out. Pricing for the 24- by 10-inch wheels in this very specification is not available, but if you are curious, the most affordable variant of the 540 costs $2,125 per corner.Rather than chunky off-road tires or sticky rubber for the road, this build is gifted with all-season boots from Toyo. Measuring 285/40 by 24 inches on every corner, the pictured Proxes ST III tires cost more than $350 each.Conceived by Annex Marketing, the Urban Concept also flaunts a more grounded look achieved by a custom body kit with color-matched paint and exposed carbon fiber. The body kit comes courtesy of Artisan Spirits. The final piece of the puzzle is the braking system, which now features Brembo B-M8s with eight-piston calipers and 412-mm discs up front.