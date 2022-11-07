1969 Dodge Charger ‘Scraptona’ Now Up for Grabs, Daytona Fans Might Run Amuck

For sure, ardent 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona and Superbird fans might want to look away for a moment or two of custom madness. The rest of you, dear Mopar enthusiasts, prepare for a crazy treat.
At one time dubbed the “coolest junkyard Mopar ever,” the 1969 Dodge Charger ‘Scraptona’ acts as a custom take on the classic Daytona Aero Warrior matters. The foundation was a ’69 Charger with a “clean and clear title,” to which there were attached lots of quirky bells and whistles, from 1970 Coronet fenders to an array of Superbird and Daytona elements.
Anyway, after it toured the 2018 SEMA Show and then embarked on a major event journey (2019 Power Tour, 2021 Hot Wheels Legend Tour, 2022 Detroit Autorama, Gridlife), it now proudly resides (for a little while) in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors. Not exactly the kind of venue where custom star apparitions are taken for granted, this dealership does try and dare to go out of its comfort zone from time to time.
Such as that time when The Expendables 1955 Ford F-100 Coyote V8 ‘Hot Rod’ truck flaunted a dark and menacing look plus a grim price tag, now here is your chance to snatch this crazy custom Mopar for a hefty price. We will get back soon to it, though only after a few highlights. Among them, we could easily note the many event apparitions, but we already did that.
So, moving on, we find from the short description that we are dealing with a 358ci Winston Cup R5-P7 Richard Petty motor that is good for 740 horsepower, a new Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission, and a full host of many other aftermarket elements that will make this scrappy-looking ‘Daytona’ way faster and easier to handle than the original winged warrior.
Now, back to the asking price, which – of course – is not going to be without gasps. Alas, here it is, the dealership’s quotation reads precisely $149,900!
