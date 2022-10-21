This 1970 Plymouth Superbird Is Rotisserie Restored, Pun Fully Intended

One of the many things that makes this “winged warrior” a special kind of bird is that it’s just one out of 1,935 models made that year. Also, this car was born out of a competitive spirit and was supposed to compete with the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona. While experts from the industry claim there are more than 1,000 of these around, their numbers are slowly dwindling, nonetheless.
In its heyday, this rare bird came in a total of three engine variants. The rarest of them all is the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) Hemi V8, which was part of just 135 models from 1970. This special winged warrior managed to put out no less than 425 hp (431 ps) with 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque. It was the fastest factory-produced Superbird around.
The other two options had a 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8 that came in a four- or six-barrel configuration. The former let loose 375 hp (380 ps) with 480 lb-ft (651 Nm) of torque, while the latter made 390 hp (395 ps) with 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) of torque.
According to its online spec sheet, the one showboating today on the auction block is the lesser-powered version. Moreover, the auction website mentions that it has an automatic gearbox, which means that it's a three-speed Torqueflite transmission.
Back in the day, estimations would indicate that its top speed was 134 mph (216 kph). It also went from 0 to 60 mph (0-87 kph) in 6 seconds flat.
Today, however, unless you put it to the test yourself or have someone that did tell you, it's hard to know how it performs.
Luckily, this Superbird has been through a rotisserie (pun not intended) restoration that could very well indicate that a lot of care and passion went into getting this beauty back into its former glory.
While it has no price tag, previous auctions have shown us that these cars were sold for anywhere between $250,000 to $650,000. This is a nice deal when you compare it to its Hemi counterpart, which went as high as $1.65 million.
