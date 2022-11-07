Media Billionaire Lachlan Murdoch and Sarah Lachlan Go Sailing on $30M Superyacht

As he’s waiting for his $130 million yacht to be ready, multinational media conglomerate Fox Corporation’s heir Lachlan Murdoch purchased another vessel, Istros, for "only" $30 million. And now he has just taken it out to sea, accompanied by his wife, model and TV star Sarah Lachlan.
When your net worth passes the billion mark, it will surprise no one if you own more than one superyacht. Especially if you have a background in sailing.
As he's waiting for a $130 million yacht to be completed, Lachlan Murdoch, the heir of Rupert Murdoch’s media fortune, purchased a $30 million fully refurbished motor yacht called Istros, which was a present for his wife, Sarah Lachlan's 50th birthday, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.
Over the weekend, the two enjoyed a day out at sea with their friends around Sydney Harbour, Australia, drinking Champagne and relaxing in the sun, close to the tycoon’s $100 million Bellevue Hill Estate, Le Manoir.
Istros is a 1954 motor yacht that recently underwent a major refit, with Feadship in charge of the restoration. It was originally built by Amsterdamsche Scheepwerf G. de Vries Lentsch Jr from the Netherlands. It has a length of 137'12 ft (42.06 m), a draft of 9'4 ft (2.84 m), and a beam of 22'6 ft (6.86 m), with a steel hull and superstructure. De Vries Lentsch was in charge of the naval and exterior design, with H2 Yacht Design taking over the interior.
The vessel is powered by two Crossley engines of 570 horsepower each, which take it to a maximum cruise speed of 13.5 knots (16 mph / 25 kph), and a cruise speed of 11.5 knots (13 mph/ 21 kph), with a range of 3,400 nm (3,913 mi / 6,297 km).
It has the capacity to accommodate up to nine guests in five cabins, with a master bedroom, three twin cabins, and a single, plus enough space for 15 crew members. And it’s exactly what Lachlan Murdoch and Sarah need for a casual day at sea with friends and family.
