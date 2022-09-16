Gallant Lady Superyacht for Sale With a Price Tag as Striking as Its Looks

'Unique' could be one word to describe the design of this superyacht. It would go along well with such descriptions as 'thrilling' and 'gorgeous.'
It can also be called 'innovative,' as Gallant Lady was the first yacht built by Feadship with both an aluminum hull and superstructure. This masterpiece gets her distinct triangle-shaped exterior design from De Voogt Naval Architects.
But as striking as the exterior design is, it can’t hold a candle to what’s inside. The interior is bewildering and it will make you feel as if you’re in a floating 5-star hotel. There is a feeling of connection across Gallant Lady’s three decks and it comes from more than the opulent modern-royal aesthetic.
A spiral stairway provides access from the lower decks up to the luxurious main saloon while three vertical windows on each side unite its three decks. The extensive use of natural materials like wood and marble, together with the abundance of light complement the color palette, give a warm and natural feeling.
Anyone lucky enough to own or be invited on board this superyacht will surely enjoy it. Five luxurious and large staterooms, able to accommodate up to 10 guests are situated on the lower deck. However, it’s the owner that gets the true superyacht experience, getting an entire deck with every amenity one could want. The master suite provides the owner with an immense ensuite bathroom and even a solarium but that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
For a more private experience, the owner can choose to segregate him or herself from the guests and use the private alfresco area on the deck. It comes with a secluded dining area as well as a spa and swimming pool if one should feel like relaxing after an exquisite dinner.
Of course, yachts are about more than just luxury, they are about freedom and cruising the open ocean. With a shallow draft of 2.75-meters, Quantum Marine Zero Speed stabilizers, and twin Caterpillar engines providing a cruising speed of 12 knots, this vessel can do it with ease.
Gallant Lady completes the purchase offer with a few more solid perks. It has seen an extensive $6.9 million refit in 2020, getting a new paint job as well as upgrades to the electrical systems, interior spaces, and A/V and A/C systems. The next two years saw the generators being rebuilt and the engines being serviced, leaving this yacht in turnkey condition for anyone willing to pay the $25 million asking price.
But as striking as the exterior design is, it can’t hold a candle to what’s inside. The interior is bewildering and it will make you feel as if you’re in a floating 5-star hotel. There is a feeling of connection across Gallant Lady’s three decks and it comes from more than the opulent modern-royal aesthetic.
A spiral stairway provides access from the lower decks up to the luxurious main saloon while three vertical windows on each side unite its three decks. The extensive use of natural materials like wood and marble, together with the abundance of light complement the color palette, give a warm and natural feeling.
Anyone lucky enough to own or be invited on board this superyacht will surely enjoy it. Five luxurious and large staterooms, able to accommodate up to 10 guests are situated on the lower deck. However, it’s the owner that gets the true superyacht experience, getting an entire deck with every amenity one could want. The master suite provides the owner with an immense ensuite bathroom and even a solarium but that’s just the tip of the proverbial iceberg.
For a more private experience, the owner can choose to segregate him or herself from the guests and use the private alfresco area on the deck. It comes with a secluded dining area as well as a spa and swimming pool if one should feel like relaxing after an exquisite dinner.
Of course, yachts are about more than just luxury, they are about freedom and cruising the open ocean. With a shallow draft of 2.75-meters, Quantum Marine Zero Speed stabilizers, and twin Caterpillar engines providing a cruising speed of 12 knots, this vessel can do it with ease.
Gallant Lady completes the purchase offer with a few more solid perks. It has seen an extensive $6.9 million refit in 2020, getting a new paint job as well as upgrades to the electrical systems, interior spaces, and A/V and A/C systems. The next two years saw the generators being rebuilt and the engines being serviced, leaving this yacht in turnkey condition for anyone willing to pay the $25 million asking price.