Beyonce and Jay-Z Are Vacationing on the $200 Million Megayacht Faith

Going on a “little vacation” acquires a different meaning when your net worth as a couple is nearing an estimated $1.5 billion. Each summer, A-list celebrity couple Beyonce and Jay-Z go on an extended vacation in exotic locales, and 2022 is no different.
In previous years, Beyonce and Jay made headlines for chartering some of the world’s most famous and luxurious megayachts, like LANA and The Flying Fox, which was initially believed to belong to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos but has since been linked to a Russian oligarch and “retired” from unfriendly international waters. For the summer of 2022, Jay and Bey have settled on Faith.
On Monday, they kicked off their cruising vacation off the coast of Croatia, British tabloid the Daily Mail is reporting. Available at the link below are some blurry photos of the two on the deck of Faith, accompanied by their three children, the kids’ nannies, and bodyguards, doing regular-people stuff like lounging in the sun, snapping photos of the children and the surrounding views, and generally relaxing.
Faith, though a comparatively older vessel (it was delivered in 2017), remains one of the most popular charter platforms for the world’s richest people. So we’ll focus on that, if you’re not into grainy photos of celebrities on their off-time.
Delivered as Vertigo in 2017 by Feadship, Faith is a gigantic 96.6-meter (317-foot) megayacht designed for entertaining larger parties. On a design by RWD and naval architecture by Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects, it features lavish interiors by RWD and Chahan Interior Design, and ample interior volume of 2,999 GT. Accommodation is for 18 guests and 32 crew, in a master suite (with its own private deck), two VIP suites, four doubles, and two convertible rooms, so it has plenty of space for the couple’s friends and family, as well as for all the members of staff they brought along.
In terms of amenities, Faith delivers the best experience money can buy – as it should, considering it charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter. And as it should, given that it’s a $200 million megayacht.
Amenities include a helideck and hangar for a Bell 429 WLG helicopter, two (matching) tenders, and the gamut of water toys, including inflatables, water slides, and eFoils. There’s also a glass-bottomed pool with a waterfall, several jacuzzis, a large gym, full spa and wellness center, an outdoor dining area with pizza oven, barbecue and firepit, a fold-out beach club, and several outdoor and indoor lounge and relaxation areas.
Owned by Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who is also a part-owner of the Aston Martin F1 Team, and a known collector of vintage Ferraris, Faith is a multi-awarded, internationally recognized vessel. It delivers both outstanding performance, thanks to its twin 3,000 hp MTU 16V 4000 M63L diesel engines, and out-of-this-world luxury amenities. In short, it’s perfect for a celebrity couple accustomed to the best of the best.
Expect more details on Beyonce and Jay-Z’s summer vacation on Faith to emerge soon.
