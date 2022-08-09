Tony Parker’s Infinity Nine Superyacht Explorer Launches

As the old saying goes, work hard, play harder – and no one plays harder than the world’s richest men and women, public figures, celebrities and athletes alike. Former pro basketball player Tony Parker is about to start the “play harder” part, as delivery of his brand new superyacht draws nearer.
Tony Parker retired as a pro basketball player in 2019, and nothing goes better with retirement than boating. AvA Yachts from Antalya, Turkey, has been working with him to make that happen for him, in the form of the second hull of a Kando 110 explorer series yacht, which has since been named Infinity Nine. The name is a tribute to Parker’s San Antonio Spurs jersey.
The Kando 110 is a superyacht explorer, which means it offers the best of both worlds: elegant styling and luxury amenities, and the capabilities of a far-reaching explorer, alongside a garage packed with toys. The ship was launched at the Antalya shipyard on Friday (August 5), so delivery to Parker is drawing near.
“Infinity Nine is testimony to the outstanding skills of all the workers we have here in Antalya and a truly superb example of AvA Yachts’ exciting Kando series of contemporary explorer yachts,” AvA’s chairman and founder Atilla Küçükdiker said at the launch in a statement.
Designed by Küçükdiker himself, Infinity Nine closely involved Parker in every step of the process. The shipyard says that the star and his advisory team would often travel to Turkey to take meetings at the shipyard and oversee progress. Infinity Nine is outstanding for its elegant styling and solid performance, so at the end of the day, Parker will be pleased.
With a total length of 110 feet (33.5 meters) and four decks, Infinity Nine offers a generous volume of 320 GT and accommodation on board for 12 guests across six staterooms, and a crew of six. Highlights include a sizable owner’s suite with its own private balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows, a spa pool on the sun deck, swim platform, a deck lounge, and plenty of areas for relaxation, both indoor and outdoors. As an explorer, the garage is packed with a variety of water toys, including jetskis and seabobs, snorkeling gear and towables.
Infinity Nine has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and is powered by twin Volvo Penta diesel engines that take it to a top speed of 14 knots (16.1 mph / 26 kph). At cruising speed, Infinity Nine has an impressive range of 6,500+ nautical miles (7,480 miles / 12,038 km).
Pricing details have not been made public, and will most likely never will be disclosed on the record. That said, just to give you an idea of the range, charter agencies have Infinity Nine already listed with weekly rates starting at $142,000 in the high season. AvA Yachts sells a Kando 110 for prices starting at $8.6 million, but Parker’s is probably a custom unit.
