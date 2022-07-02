MAKO Eco-Explorer Proposes a Radical Spin on Naval Design, Same Luxury Amenities

This superyacht is unlike any other we’ve seen so far, conceptual study or not. It’s inspired by the mako shark whose name it carries, but you probably couldn’t tell by a single glance at its exterior. It is the first nautical design from London-based multidisciplinary design studio State of Craft, and it’s quite a memorable first step in this direction.
You know what they say, first impressions matter. With MAKO, the first impression is that this is some kind of utilitarian-inspired, utopic vessel, but in reality, it’s a superyacht study with serious green credentials. Since we’re talking about a concept for the time being, MAKO and its green credentials, as impressive as they might be, are purely theoretical.
State of Craft was founded in 2012 by Daniel Goldberg and, until now, it focused mostly on residential projects and interior design, with standouts being Shard Residences in London and One Sydney Harbour in Australia. The studio’s portfolio also includes hospitality projects and custom private yachts, furniture commissions and private projects.
true meaning of luxury is to “bring comfort to spaces and authenticity to places.” “We create timeless spaces that capture the true spirit of a place,” the studio says.
State of Craft creates environments that evoke a feeling, usually one of serenity. This is also immediately apparent in MAKO, a concept vessel that is more a symbol of green seafaring and luxury than an actual vehicle for either. The connection between the concept and the mako shark lies in the silver paintjob and the fluid exterior lines, the design studio tells Boat International.
The resemblance stops here, because MAKO looks more like stacked boxes than a shark. Measuring 120 meters (394 feet) in total length, this unusual-looking superyacht would be ideal for long-range cruising, since it’s envisioned with ice-breaking capabilities, an integrated “air mobility concept,” and hybrid propulsion that would allow it to sail emissions-free.
Specifics about propulsion aren’t included, presumably because the study is still in early stages. The media outlet mentions a system that “combines hydrogen, fuel cells and electric engines to be able to operate with a zero-carbon footprint,” and that “the onboard battery storage system and solar panels also contribute to the yacht’s sustainable design.” That’s a very appealing proposition, but also an idealistic one, considering the challenges of delivering emissions-free transportation in today’s industry. As a concept, though, it will have to do.
MAKO isn’t just easy on the conscience of a potential future owner, but also very easy on the eyes. Again, details about accommodation or a complete list of amenities are not included, but the design studio highlights three of the most outstanding features, in addition to the helipad and garage: the beach platform, the pavilion, and the studio.
beach platform is particularly wide and could serve a variety of purposes besides tanning and swimming, like sports and water activities, thanks to easy access to the nearby tender garage. The wraparound deck on the main deck is designed like a soft “sunken” island: a large seating area with seats lowered into the teak deck, where guests can chill in the most informal way as they take in the 270-degree views.
The pavilion is a smaller structure on top of the top deck, whose ultimate purpose can be whatever the owner wants it to be, whether an observatory, a lounge with killer views, a yoga space or a gym. The studio’s purpose is not detailed, but it comes with double-height ceiling and vast windows, offering the same astounding views, as well as a “greater connection to the sun, sea and sky.”
Renders also show amenities like a pool, a firepit, and furniture and interior design that strike a chord to those already familiar with State of Craft projects: lots of white and off-white, with lush accents in gold, and that prevailing sense of serenity. If we’re to dream of the superyachts of tomorrow, MAKO is an excellent starting point.
