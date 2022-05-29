Qube Superyacht Explorer Is for the Millionaire Who Won’t Compromise on Functionality

Italian designer and architect Roberto Curto founded his own design studio in 2004 and has collaborated with some of the most prestigious shipyards since. He is a fixture in the industry and a well respected name, and his designs are easily recognizable for his trademark style that combines classic, elegant lines with disruptive elements.
In short, when Roberto Curto drops a new study, even if it’s just a concept or will remain a concept for the foreseable future, the industry pays attention. Even without his reputable background, in the case of Qube, the industry would have probably still paid attention, because it is a striking vessel. But what makes Qube even more impressive, aside from its industrial, heavy-duty vibe, is its versatility.
Qube is a modular design, which allows for a limited series of variations that would suit a larger number of potential clients. The standard model, for example, is 213 feet (65 meters) long and offers a generous interior volume of 1,500 GT, which could accommodate up to 12 guests comfortably. This is a sizable superyacht explorer, and would be suited for long expeditions to remote locations. It would come with a price and amenities to match.
same design can be altered for a different customer, so Qube could be also delivered as a smaller 164-footer (50-meter) or 98-footer (30-meter), a pocket-size explorer. Initial renders for the project show several color choices for the hull as well, including jet black, sea blue, cool gray, and the rather unusual options of scarlet, emerald green and yellow.
This might seem like a silly thing to mention, but where vessels of this size are concerned, but it’s the size of them that makes the color choice important. For example, the 2013 Feadship superyacht Madame Gu is believed to be the vessel with the most expensive paintjob in the world. It is painted a special kind of blue called Shark Blue, which is very difficult to maintain and requires repainting every year, to the tune of $1 million. But it’s the owner’s favorite shade of blue and he won’t give it up regardless of how much he has to pay for it.
Back to the Qube, highlights of this aggressive-looking explorer include the raised helipad on the aft deck, and the open aft-deck that doubles as tender storage and tanning lounge. And you thought multi-millionaires lacked practical thinking! Also here is a generously-sized swim platform and is an enclosed beach club with a giant screen, which probably serves as outdoor cinema.
Up on the main deck is an infinity pool surrounded by sunloungers, while additional lounge areas are visible towards the bow. An outdoor dining area takes up a lot of space on the main deck, and must provide for incredible views with all those fancy dishes. The superstructure is home to a three-deck glass atrium whose purpose is yet to be announced.
a concept and one that’s in the first stage as of the moment of press. Roberto Curto did not detail specifics like propulsion and efficiency, or guest capacity and interiors, but based on his experience and a first look at the renders, it’s probably safe to assume Qube will be as competent and badass as it looks.
Boat International notes that Curto is a frequent collaborator of U.S.-based Alpha Custom Yachts, where many of his designs have come to life for discerning clients. That is to say, there is actual hope this superyacht explorer might take shape one day.
