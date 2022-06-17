Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks Off Family Vacation Onboard His $7.2M CG MARE Azimut Yacht

Cristiano Ronaldo, arguably the most accomplished and successful football star in the world, he of the perfectly-chiseled abs, perfectly-manicured eyebrows, and always-impeccable fashion, is a believer in the “more is less” approach to life. That only applies to his supercar collection, though.
Ronaldo is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is that he often buys cars he likes the most in two examples, regardless of how expensive or exclusive they might be. He can afford it, for sure: as of the time of press, his net worth is estimated at over $500 million and growing.
But when it comes to traveling on family vacations, Ronaldo is more of a private guy. Though he could easily afford a bigger and flashier yacht, he actually chose a very elegant pocket rocket – a custom, elegant pocket rocket, that is. In August 2020, he took delivery of an Azimut-Benetti yacht whose finishes he personally handpicked, called CG MARE, and he’s been enjoying it ever since.
CG in the name stands for his and his fiance’s initials, Cristiano and Geo. CG MARE is now in Port Adriano in Majorca, where the couple is also renting a luxury villa at the base of Tramuntana, The Sun reports (photos are available at the link). They’ve been on a family holiday onboard the yacht since earlier this week, after landing on the Spanish island in their G200 private jet.
CG MARE is not offered for charter during the off-season, and, seeing how private Cristiano is when it comes to family, it makes sense. The 88-foot (27-meter), two-deck flybridge yacht is perfect as a family boat, offering accommodation in five cabins with six luxurious bathrooms. A permanent crew of three is housed in separate quarters. It also features a fold-down swim platform and a sizable sundeck, a dining room and two lounge areas, a chef’s kitchen, a personal gym (of course), and a state-of-the-art entertainment system.
Estimated to have cost $7.2 million, CG MARE is the first Azimut yacht in the Azimut Grande 27 Metri yacht series, with an exterior design by Stefano Righini and an interior by Salvagni Architetti. It draws power from twin MAN V12 engines, developing a total of 3,800 hp, which take it to a top speed of 27 knots (31 mph / 50 kph) and a cruising speed of 24 knots (27.6 mph / 44.5 kph). Range at cruising speed is of 6,220 nautical miles (7,158 miles / 11,519 km).
