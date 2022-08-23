Britain Gets Closer to the Historic Vertical Rocket Launch From Its Own Soil

These are some of the greatest times in the UK’s history, space-wise. In only a few years, the country’s space industry has bloomed, and it’s gearing up for some historical milestones. Skyrora is the company behind what could be Britain’s first-ever vertical rocket launch.
Back in 1971, the UK launched the Black Arrow, its first and only successful orbital launch. But it was done from Australian soil. Now, the country is moving into an era where not only will it launch rockets regularly, but it will do so from British soil.
Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit might win this particular space race if it does launch this year from Cornwall. It will then become UK’s first rocket launched from British soil. But this would be a horizontal launch, meaning that the rocket will be launched from an aircraft.
On the other hand, the Edinburgh-based Skyrora will most likely be the first to accomplish a vertical launch from British soil. It plans to do so next year, and it’s getting closer and closer every day. Just last week, it nailed a second stage fire engine test for its flagship orbital rocket, the Skyrora XL.
The company’s chief operations officer, cited by the Mirror, said that the goal is to eventually facilitate “a kind of Uber service” for space, even though it will be “very difficult to compete with SpaceX” in terms of costs, considering the huge payload of Elon Musk’s rocket. If things go according to plan, the UK government could soon be sending thousands of satellites into orbit.
This first vertical launch is set to take place from the SaxaVord spaceport, located in the Shetland Islands, north of Scotland. The massive 74-foot (22.5 meters) Skyrora XL is part of a mobile launch system that can fit into shipping containers and easily be transported to any site.
