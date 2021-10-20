Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Ride in Venice Is a Glamorous Water Limousine

Beyonce and Jay-Z went from the multimillion-dollar Flying Fox superyacht to a Venetian luxury boat. The beloved pop star gave her fans a glimpse of what the couple’s recent trip to Italy was like, on board an ultra-luxurious limousine on water.
It’s only been a month since the iconic couple made waves with their extended vacation on board the stunning, four million-per-week Flying Fox superyacht, allegedly owned by Jeff Bezos. But the grandiose events didn’t stop there.
After having celebrated her 40th birthday with a glamorous voyage in the Mediterranean, Beyonce headed out to Venice last week to attend the wedding of Geraldine Guyot and Alexandre Arnault. Both of them are huge names in the high-end jewelry world, Guyot being the founder of D’Estree, and Arnault - a Tiffany & Co. executive.
The superstar shared some more images from her recent trip, where she and Jay-Z enjoyed several boat rides on the famous Venetian waters. Taxi boats are common there, of course, but it’s easy to see that the two went for the most luxurious options available. The most elegant water private taxis range from exquisite mahogany boats to ultra-modern powerboats.
These water limousines boast the same opulence as yachts, from the highest quality wood to plush interiors, only on a smaller scale.These types of boats, like the exclusive Heritage 9.9 Castagnola, blend Italian craftsmanship with the latest technology and are versatile enough to be used as day cruisers, tenders for superyachts, or as high-end water limousines.
For a celebrity couple who’s used to arriving on a helicopter to a casual New York lunch, it’s not surprising that a high-class, expensive wooden boat would be the preferred means of transportation around Venice. As you would expect, these services also include extra perks on board, such as bottles of the most expensive Champagne.
Judging by the sumptuous interior, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s water limousine was as fabulous as it gets.
