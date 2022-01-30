Dump $1.45 Million for One Week on Faith Superyacht: An Extra $215K for Its Fuel

autoevolution
Have you ever wondered what it may be like to live on a superyacht? If you have, you should know that a lot of vessels can be accessed by average folk. Some ships, however, still ask for millions just to taste their lifestyle.

30 Jan 2022, 23:46 UTC ·
This seems to be the case with the 96.6 m (317 ft) Faith (formerly known as Vertigo) superyacht built by Feadship in 2017. While this may seem like a long time ago, this machine is barely learning how to walk and run; it's young.

If the name Feadship sounds familiar, then you may know what to expect from the vessel before you. If you don't, then this piece should help you open your eyes as to what's possible in the yachting world; Feadship builds some of the largest luxury ships around, and they've been doing so for ages, tracing their roots all the way back to 1849.

As for Faith, you can tell by the images in the gallery that this ship is one ready to make you feel like royalty. Heck, with a price of 1.3 million EUR (1.45 million USD at current exchange rates) for just one week of living, you may just need to be royalty to afford it.

While it does sound like quite a bit of cash to rent, the sheer amount of goodies, toys, spaces, and customization this ship displays will be enough to keep your attention.

You already know how long this ship is, but it also comes in with a beam of 14.5 m (47.5 ft). A beam of 3.7 m (12 ft) is a bit large for shorelines, so Faith is equipped with two tenders, one limo and one open, but both Feadship designs.

However, as big as this ship appears, it only offers one owner's loft, one VIP stateroom, and five double rooms, that's it. The rest of the ship is reserved for so many activities and toys one article could never be enough to cover it all. With that said, let's stick to the toys, features, and some activities. After all, not everyone cares how much a ship weighs or is made of steel and aluminum.

If you've checked out the gallery, you know what to expect in terms of style and comfort. Heck, I can clearly understand why a one-week trip is near 1.5 million USD.

Then there are things like a massage room, spa center, gym, an area for a BBQ, even a firepit. Other facilities include a steam room and hammam. How about a snow room, which is basically a spa-like room with freezing temperatures instead of steam.

The ample deck space isn't just room for numerous lounges, alfresco dining, jacuzzies and pools, but it's also home to a helicopter with its own hanger. The forward deck space can even be set up to host sporting events and other social events.

As for water fun, this is where things start getting out of hand. Aside from the pools and jacuzzies, Faith also features waterslides, an anti-jellyfish pool, jet skis, wave runners, sea bobs, fly-board...give me a second. There is an eFoil, fly-board, stand-up paddleboards, wakeboards, kneeboards; bored yet? How could you be? And that's just some of what's available for that pocket full of gold.

In the end, we all know that all the action superyachts are capable of doesn't stop there. But to find out just what those things maybe, you'll need a bit more than just the charter price; you'll need to pay for any extras and operating costs.

Speaking of operating costs, imagine paying for 220,000 liters (58,117 gallons) of fuel needed to power two MTU engines. At current diesel prices, 58,117 gallons x 3.7 USD (average price per gallon) gives us a total of a bit over 215,000 USD (roughly 192,950 EUR). I wonder if I've spent this much on gas in my 17 years of driving.

In reality, you'll end up racking up a one-week vacation that may just clear your life savings, unless you're royalty, of course. If you are, drop a comment, and we just may write the following article about the toys you own.
Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

