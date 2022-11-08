1969 Chevy Camaro Flaunts Ritzy Digital Restomod Looks, Complete With Choices

While the ICE-exclusive 2024 Ford Mustang and the soon-electrified Mopars are going on their merry ways, no one really knows what will happen with the Chevy Camaro nameplate. So, perhaps it is the right time to hedge the classic collectible bets, right?
And what could be better than an original, first-generation 1967 through 1969 ‘Maro? Well, one that is already up to snuff and ready for daily driving duties. But even if your Chevy is in a derelict, pre-build state, there are always solutions. Such as visualizing your perfect dream build way in advance of the commissioned restoration and/or modernization.
Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, takes us on yet another Camaro journey of wishful thinking discovery because this pixel master is always keen on giving his fans new restomod ideas in between commissioned CGI-to-reality work. And, after a couple of 1967 Ford Mustang ideas and the ritzy trio of Pontiac GTO, Chevy Impala, and Chevelle SS muscle car restomods, now he is fully back into camp GM.
Just recently, we got to check out his fresh take on the 1970s Chevy Camaro Z/28 restomod he called “WIDEMARO” for many good, slammed, and widebody reasons. It sits embedded second below, complete with a posh color choice – in bronze, crimson, and blue. Now, though, he refocuses his CGI rear POV skills on the quintessential first-generation Camaro, the 1969 model year.
It is one of the most coveted series, and not just because of the possible puns of an adult nature. Nope, that is not all – as proven by the world’s rarest example, a low-mile NHRA Super Stock racer. Anyway, this digital build is slightly tamer, though not by much. It’s the little details that count, now. Such as the lateral gills, the thoroughly lowered stance, or the bronze/two-tone/all-black big-lipped aftermarket wheels. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
