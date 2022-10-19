World's Rarest 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Is a Super Stock Racer With Only 210 Miles

Because that's the year that saw the iconic and brutal COPO Camaros come into the spotlight. Created and ordered by Don Yenko, COPO 9561 featured the solid-lifter, 427-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) L72 big-block engine. Rated at 425 horsepower, it was a big departure from the range-topping, 375-horsepower L78 of the SS 396.
Yenko used the COPO system to order 201 cars with this engine, but as word got out, other dealers went for the COPO 9561 option and Chevrolet sold about 1,000 examples.
Then there's COPO 9560, an even more menacing version of the Camaro. Conceived by drag racer Dick Harrell and ordered through Fred Gibb Chevrolet, this Camaro was also fitted with a 427 V8.
But unlike the L-72, this mill was an all-aluminum big-block designed specifically for drag racing. Called the ZL-1, it was underrated at 430 horsepower.
But the COPO ZL-1 isn't the rarest 1969 Camaro out there. Some factory examples were turned into unique rigs by Chevrolet dealers. The Berger Camaro you see here is one of those cars.
This Camaro started life as an SS 396, which came with a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 rated at 375 horsepower from the factory.
But it was almost immediately fitted with an L72 of the COPO 9561 variety by Berger Chevrolet of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
NHRA Super Stock specs, the Camaro was campaigned by Dick Arons and Gordy Foust in the 1969 season, revving its engine and burning rubber at the U.S. National, Spring Nationals, and Summer Nationals. The car won the SS/E class at the NHRA Spring Nationals in Dallas, Texas that year.
More than 50 years later and the drag racer is a restored gem that wears a hand-painted livery and showcases a perfect interior that still carries all the upgrades made by Berger Chevrolet.
The 427 V8 engine was rebuilt by Dick Arons himself during the restoration and the engine bay includes the signatures of the people who drove it to quarter-mile glory back in the day.
It also comes with a long list of vintage goodies, including the four-barrel carburetor, Crane camshaft, a fabricated eight-quart oil sump, Booth-Arons air cleaner lid, and Hooker Super Comp headers.
And amazingly enough, this Camaro shows only 210 miles (338 km) on the odometer. That's because it was never tagged for street use, so the extremely low mileage was recorded one quarter-mile at a time. Unless there's a brand-new pony car hiding somewhere in a barn, this Super Stock racer could also be the lowest-mileage 1969 Camaro in existence.
Showcased at Mecum's Chattanooga 2022 auction, the Berger Camaro is scheduled to go under the hammer at Kissimmee 2023. The event takes place between January 4-15, 2023.
And it will probably fetch a lot of money. In January 2022, a double COPO 1969 Berger Camaro of the street-legal variety changed hands for $286,000, so this Super Stock monster might break the $300K mark.
Yenko used the COPO system to order 201 cars with this engine, but as word got out, other dealers went for the COPO 9561 option and Chevrolet sold about 1,000 examples.
Then there's COPO 9560, an even more menacing version of the Camaro. Conceived by drag racer Dick Harrell and ordered through Fred Gibb Chevrolet, this Camaro was also fitted with a 427 V8.
But unlike the L-72, this mill was an all-aluminum big-block designed specifically for drag racing. Called the ZL-1, it was underrated at 430 horsepower.
But the COPO ZL-1 isn't the rarest 1969 Camaro out there. Some factory examples were turned into unique rigs by Chevrolet dealers. The Berger Camaro you see here is one of those cars.
This Camaro started life as an SS 396, which came with a 396-cubic-inch (6.5-liter) V8 rated at 375 horsepower from the factory.
But it was almost immediately fitted with an L72 of the COPO 9561 variety by Berger Chevrolet of Grand Rapids, Michigan.
NHRA Super Stock specs, the Camaro was campaigned by Dick Arons and Gordy Foust in the 1969 season, revving its engine and burning rubber at the U.S. National, Spring Nationals, and Summer Nationals. The car won the SS/E class at the NHRA Spring Nationals in Dallas, Texas that year.
More than 50 years later and the drag racer is a restored gem that wears a hand-painted livery and showcases a perfect interior that still carries all the upgrades made by Berger Chevrolet.
The 427 V8 engine was rebuilt by Dick Arons himself during the restoration and the engine bay includes the signatures of the people who drove it to quarter-mile glory back in the day.
It also comes with a long list of vintage goodies, including the four-barrel carburetor, Crane camshaft, a fabricated eight-quart oil sump, Booth-Arons air cleaner lid, and Hooker Super Comp headers.
And amazingly enough, this Camaro shows only 210 miles (338 km) on the odometer. That's because it was never tagged for street use, so the extremely low mileage was recorded one quarter-mile at a time. Unless there's a brand-new pony car hiding somewhere in a barn, this Super Stock racer could also be the lowest-mileage 1969 Camaro in existence.
Showcased at Mecum's Chattanooga 2022 auction, the Berger Camaro is scheduled to go under the hammer at Kissimmee 2023. The event takes place between January 4-15, 2023.
And it will probably fetch a lot of money. In January 2022, a double COPO 1969 Berger Camaro of the street-legal variety changed hands for $286,000, so this Super Stock monster might break the $300K mark.