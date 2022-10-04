Fully Restored 1969 Camaro 427 COPO Clone is Ready to Gap Sports Cars a Quarter Its Age

Perhaps no combination of two nouns and a year post AD exists that's more invigorating than 1969 and Camaro. That was the year the Camaro cemented its legacy as an all-time great American automobile.
Even bare-basic models six-cylinder engines from this year can sell in decent shape for good money, so you need a very special 1969 Camaro to stand out from the crowd. That's exactly what Autosport Designs in Huntington Station, New York has in their possession. After a full restoration, it's rocking a 427-cubic inch (7.0-liter) Big Block V8 and a "Hugger Orange" paint job that makes modern stock Camaro paint look muted and dull by comparison, at least subjectively.
Power is fed to a Tremec five-speed transmission and a brand new clutch kit to the rear wheels via a brand new Moser 12 Bolt Rear Axle with GM's proprietary Positraction "Posi" limited slip differential. The suspension setup is handled by QA1 Adjustable Billet Shocks at all four corners accompanied by 1.5-inch lowering springs in the rear. At least mechanically speaking, everything on display here is top shelf.
After seeing so many LS-swapped classic Camaros, it's refreshing to see an old-fashioned Chevy big block on such prominent display in what might not be a totally numbers-matching way. But somehow, this build also doesn't scream "restomod" either. If anything, the only indication the interior of this vehicle's been extensively re-trimmed and detailed is by the lovely cue-ball shifter and the White Houndstooth patterned front bucket seats with white leather accents.
Period correct wood grain accents on the dashboard, around the gear stick, and the steering wheel is flanked by an aftermarket speaker system from Retro Sound. Though it's not by any means a factory-original COPO Camaro, this clone does at least provide the very same feel without potentially endangering a legitimate relic of American history. Check the gallery above if you want to see more. As for the price? Well, that's a secret you'll no doubt need a credit score check to find out.
