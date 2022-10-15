Stunning 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Chevelle Is Rarer Than Hen's Teeth, Flexes 427 V8

More on this:

1 World's Rarest 1966 Chevrolet Yenko Stinger Flexes Unique "Canadian" Livery

2 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko 427 Tribute Is Looking for a New Owner

3 This 1966 Chevrolet Corvair Yenko Stinger Stage II Is All Original

4 This 1969 Yenko Chevy Nova Was Never Converted, Is the Only Known Automatic

5 1969 Chevrolet Yenko Camaro Automatic Heading to Auction