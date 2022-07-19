Numbers-Matching Open-Top Camaro Is Waiting for the Summer; 2023 Summer

At first sight, you might consider that this car should be just tossed away or be converted into one of the most expensive bathtubs in Massachusetts. Yet, a good eye will know if it's a money-maker or a lousy business.
Chevrolet produced almost 250,000 Camaros in 1969 due to production problems for the new 1970 model year, which is a blessing for those looking for that particular version. There are so many '69 Camaros on the market that those looking for one might get it for cheaper than they think. And yet, good luck finding an inline-six convertible. There were fewer than 1,800 units produced. But suppose you can't find one of those. In that case, you may go for the next option, a base V8 convertible version, like this one, which was a serious competitor against the Mustang back in the day.
What you see here it's not a bathtub; it's a former Forest Green with black top convertible Camaro from 1969. The thinblueline101 seller from Massachusetts is selling it for 23k bucks, and some might think, at first sight, that it's costly. If you're planning to handle the rebuilding job to a shop, then yes. It will be more expensive than buying a numbers-matching Camaro convertible from the same year. But if you have the skills and tools to make it in your garage, it will be a more acceptable choice.
Just remember that this one has the original engine and transmission, which are coming with the sale. They are not installed on the car.
This vehicle's owner started restoring it to its former glory but didn't complete the project. So now they are selling it to whoever wants to finish it. The good news is that many parts are also included, so it's going to be more like a Lego to rebuild it. Moreover, even the interior is complete, albeit we don't know if it's in good shape or if it also needs to be restored. In addition, most of the metal issues are solved, and now there are just a few spots to be fixed.
On the other hand, the bad news is that the engine, while it is the original 302 V8, needs to be rebuilt. We don't know if the tranny is in good shape, but it is numbers-matching. The seller also performed some other works on the vehicle, including a new set of brakes.
But if you want to see the car in person, you should go to Saugus, Massachusetts, and see it yourself. At the end of the day, next summer, you might end up with an all-original Camaro convertible that will make for a fantastic boulevard cruiser, ready for the next cars and coffee event.
