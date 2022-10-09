1969 Camaro Sitting for 30 Years Features Odd Customizations, Wood Armrests

Say what you want about the ’69 Camaro, but it’s impossible to consider it an ugly car. And yet, it goes without saying the Camaro isn’t everybody’s cup of tea, so it’s not a surprise that some people try to customize the car in the most, well, unusual ways.
This 1969 Camaro has been sitting for nearly three decades in a garage until the owner passed not a long time ago.
eBay seller thechevyscrounger says they pulled the car from the garage and started inspecting it, only to discover that the body has been hand-painted. It looks like grease, the seller says, so be ready to give the car a full respray if you want to get it back on the road.
But the odd customizations this Camaro has received don’t stop here.
For example, the previous owner installed wood armrests because God knows why. They look weird and awful in the photos shared by the seller, yet they claim the whole thing looks much better in person. However, if you’re thinking of restoring this Camaro back to its original specifications, the original armrests are still around, and they go with the car.
And speaking of a potential restoration to factory specs, there’s something you need to know about the engine. The unit that was in charge of powering this Camaro was a 6-cylinder unit that has already been pulled from the engine bay.
Right now, in charge of putting the car in motion is a 350 (5.7-liter), but as it turns out, the new engine has never been hooked up completely. In other words, it requires some work on this front as well, so this Camaro is clearly a massive project on all fronts.
Getting your hands on this Chevrolet isn’t going to be easy, as the car has already received the attention of several bidders. The top offer right now is a little over $3,500, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
