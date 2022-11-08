Pontiac GTO Modern Revival Comes With All Pony Cars on a Virtual Trophy Wall

The automotive industry has many quirks and labyrinths. But that is also what makes it special. That, and its ability to make people love some of its models long after their untimely death!
Let us take for example General Motors and one of its most beloved extinct brands – Pontiac. Founded back in 1926, almost a century ago, the division was created as a companion for the posh Oakland but soon topped its success and never looked back. Alas, the tides did turn on Pontiac, as well, back in 2010 when GM decided to close it down while under its chapter 11 reorganization.
As far as iconic Pontiac models are concerned, one shines brightly like a star. It is the GTO, of course, the nameplate credited with making American muscle cars so popular even to this day – although it only lived from 1963 to 1974 and then briefly as a Holden-made captive import (2004-2006MY). Naturally, with such a great cult following, lots of people cannot resist the urge to revive it – even as a one-off.
Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out. The latest project from the latter category just arrived on social media courtesy of Rain Prisk, the digital artist Rain Prisk, the virtual artist better known as rainprisk on social media, who likes to revolutionize legendary models with his signature, modern-retro and yet fully edgy styling.
And, after a huge absence – the last time we saw a digital project was back in late April – the pixel master has some grandiose plans. The first taste of things to come is this resurrected Pontiac GTO, an idea stemming from the fact that GM has already reinvented the notoriously hulking Hummer as a GMC EV.
And it looks cool, right? Especially with the ‘heads’ of a 2024 Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, and Dodge Challenger hanging above it on the digital “trophy wall!”
