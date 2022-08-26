1970s Chevy Z/28 Is Called “WIDEMARO,” and That's for Good, Digital Carbon Reason

When it arrived on the American market in late 1966, the Chevy Camaro was a direct rival of the iconic Ford Mustang. But it has always been distinctively flavored, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
No need to take our word for granted. Just look at the second generation of Camaros, a model that Chevy used to navigate the entire 1970s, complete with lots of models (Z/28, SS, RS, Sport, Berlinetta, etc.) and model year changes. Alas, none included a slammed attitude and a widebody aerodynamic kit sprinkled with carbon fiber.
Today, this crazy automotive world can indulge in anything. So, the thought of securing a classic, second-generation Camaro for a nice restomod or Pro-Touring build project is not that preposterous, if you have the right amount of cash or the skills to just buy the parts you need and then do all the fabrication and modification by yourself.
Alas, every idea needs to start somewhere, and this is where some virtual automotive artists come in handy because they can envision your dream build project into virtual reality with just a few CGI brush strokes. Such is the case with Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media. But even when there is no commissioned work, he still loves to take us on quick journeys of wishful thinking discovery.
The latest one is Chevy-flavored and dubbed “WIDEMARO.” That would be for good reason, as this 1970s Chevy Camaro Z/28 has all the digital makings of a great widebody project, sprinkled with some tasty carbon fiber, a central dual exhaust setup, plus a racing-focused cockpit complete with hints of purple roll cages and a blue-hued steering wheel.
And last, but not least, the thoroughly slammed atmosphere is doubled by a nice set of bronze-dipped aftermarket wheels, probably just for a good CGI measure…
