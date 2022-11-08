Toyota Highlander Mulls Digital Two-Tone Appearance When Lowered on Big Wheels

There is a lot of commotion across the North American mid-size three-row crossover SUV segment, at least as far as Japanese models are concerned. And we know why.
First and foremost, simply because there are a lot of novelties. For example, Honda just presented the all-new fourth-gen 285-hp V6-powered Honda Pilot, including the rugged new TrailSport trim, and already some folks dream of a potential turbo PHEV Type R version.
Meanwhile, over in the real world, competitors such as the Toyota Highlander are not standing idle, either. The XU70 fourth-generation, produced in China and the United States (TMMI Princeton, Indiana), just got updated for the 2023 model year with a new turbo four-pot good for 265 horsepower. And fans are also diligently preparing for the arrival of the 2024 Grand Highlander with its elongated wheelbase.
Naturally, that also attracted some virtual automotive artists’ attention to the nameplate. So, here is Nikita Chuicko, the digital artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who probably thinks now is the right CGI time to fiddle with this North American Japanese SUV in a subtle yet ritzy aftermarket-style way.
Thus, fresh off another U.S.-produced Japanese crossover SUV (the compact Mazda CX-50, made in Huntsville, Alabama) that also got digitally tuned to make us want to embed it second below, now we can also ogle at the clean, posh-white Toyota Highlander with a “lowered suspension and two types of new wheels.”
Of course, where there is a choice, there is also a question. So, the pixel master wants to know which aftermarket wheelset we think better suits the three-row mid-size CUV. Well, too bad the CGI expert didn’t fiddle a little more with the incipient two-tone atmosphere – a black top would have been great for additional sporty vibes! Oh, well, maybe next time.
