Emily Ratajkowski Has the Best Time With Friend Riding Electric Bike in NYC

In a new video on social media, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski showed that you can have fun in the simplest ways. For her, it was in the back seat of her friend Babs’ electric bike while taking over the streets of New York.
Emily Ratajkowski, also known as EmRata, had the best time over the weekend in New York City with a friend. And she didn't need much, except for an electric bike.
In a clip uploaded on her TikTok, the supermodel revealed that her friend, Babs, bought an electric bike for her commute to work. And added that "she has wanted one of these for years." And what better time to test it out than the present?
Emily continued that "it was 75 degrees (23.3 C) today so we decided to take her for a little spin." The supermodel hopped in the back of the bike. EmRata joked that her friend had bought a real bike helmet, but there are times when you have to improvise, so she made do with a motorcycle helmet. She added that they "felt cool" while "fully peaking, zooming around downtown."
Since EmRata is a famous celebrity, at the end of the video, she also added a picture from a paparazzi who caught her and her friend having a great time on the electric bike.
Speaking of the bike, the one her friend owns seems to be the 2022 Ultra Urban Zooz Bikes in Bad Ash, which comes with a grey metallic frame. It is available in two versions. The first is the 750, with a peak power of 1200w, a top speed of 26 mph (42 kph), and a range between 25-40 mi (40-64 km).
The top-of-the-range is the 1100, with a peak power of 1600 w, a top speed of 33 mph (53 kph), and a range between 30-45 mi (48-72 km). It's unclear which one her friend went for, but they did have a great time on it together.
@emrata not always what you have in your head you know? @babsjeanne ? Oblivion - Grimes