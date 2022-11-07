Handcrafted Balans Bike Boasts Leather and Oak Finishes, Has an All-in-One Hub Design

Carefully handmade in a Scandinavian country that has a taste for style and elegance, the Balans bike is a true work of art. It boasts oak and Italian leather finishes, an all-in-one hub design, and multiple smart and safety features.
Scandinavian design is about keeping things simple, tasteful, and highly functional. The Balans bike is a perfect example of Swedish craftsmanship at its best, oozing elegance and premium quality through every component. Just looking at the promo video of the two-wheeler gives you a clear picture of what you’re being offered.
Available in a regular 8-speed version and an electric one, this luxurious, Swedish-made wheeled vehicle aims to offer you a boutique-like urban commuter that can class up your every ride. By default, the Balans bike comes in five available colors (white, black, blue, green, and pink) but there’s also the option to choose a custom color to your liking if none of the above suit you.
The manufacturer placed a great deal of importance on every detail of the Balans bike, from the colors chosen for every little component to the materials used, such as the aforementioned oak wood and leather on the saddle, grips, saddle bag, and for other embellishments.
The bike’s aluminum frame is wrapped in a frame protector made from genuine leather, to keep the wheeler scratch-free. You’ve also got solid, hand-built, aluminum patented rims that offer a payload capacity of 308 lb (140 kg), French, stainless steel fenders, a headlight and taillight powered by a dynamo hub, a comfy saddle from fine Italian leather, a Swedish oak U-Lock holder, an aluminum phone holder, front and rear aluminum carriers, a strong aluminum kickstand, and a brass bell. Everything on the bike is rust-treated or made out of stainless steel or aluminum.
If you opt for the 8-geared Balans bike, you get a wheeler equipped with an 8-speed Shimano Nexus mechanical hub. The Balans hybrid bike boasts the most compact e-bike system in the world, thanks to the all-in-one hub design used. What that means is that all the electronics (motor, sensors, battery, and Bluetooth for wireless connection with your phone) are housed in the rear wheel hub.
A 250W motor is paired with a 172.8 Wh/6Ah battery, offering speeds of up to 25 kph (15.5 mph) and ranges of over 60 km (37 miles) in the Eco mode. There are four riding modes available: No Assist, Eco, Turbo, and Turbo Custom, with the latter allowing you to set your own power output.
An integrated KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) converts the stored energy into motor power, with the battery charging when you use the motor brake or when you backpedal.
The mobile app included with the Balans e-bike gives you access to important riding data, lets you lock and unlock the bike’s motor, and more.
Balans Bikes also boasts of the wheeler offering five safety features: a theft-resistant nut called OneSafe, a strong U-Lock that comes with the beautiful oak holder, a solid frame lock, anti-theft screws for the saddle, seat post, and carrier (they require a unique tool to loosen them, and it is included in the leather saddle bag), and lastly, the all-in-one e-bike system itself, which is theft-proof.
The elegant, compact, and highly functional Balans bike is the subject of a Kickstarter campaign and you can get the 8-speed version for approximately $1,740. The electric version is priced at $2,773. The estimated delivery date for both models is September 2023.
