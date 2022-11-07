Stylish Samebike MIX10 Is a Reliable City E-Bike That You Can Get for Less Than $1,000

Affordable, comfortable, and smart, the Samebike MIX10 electric bike hopes to “change the U.S. market”. The two-wheeler is now available to pre-order.
Micromobility vehicles are spreading out like wildfire, as they continue to prove their worth as urban commuters. They are more affordable and more convenient during crazy, rush hours, allowing you to zip through the city faster than you would with your bulky car. That’s exactly what Samebike’s MIX10 e-bike is here to offer, in an attractive and budget-friendly package.
For those unfamiliar with the name, Samebike is a Chinese brand owned by Sameway, a company that boasts of offering premium electric mobility products since 2004. The MIX10 is its latest e-bike model, one that is now available to pre-order at a very affordable, Black Friday price.
The MIX10 doesn’t try to impress but to get the job done, to be durable, and reliable. It has a clean, minimalist look to it and is available in six colors: Flaming Red, Vivid Green, Calm Blue, Elite White, Minimalist Gray, and Prestigious Black. It has an aluminum frame, mechanical disc brakes, a maximum climbing angle of 25 degrees, 700x45c non-slip Kenda tires, and Shimano 7-speed gears. There’s also a small, waterproof display mounted on the handlebars and a phone holder with a USB port. The e-bike has a net weight of 20.5 kg (45 lb) and a payload capacity of 150 kg (330 lb).
A 350W brushless motor with five pedal-assist levels powers the MIX10 and is fueled by a lithium battery that offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range on a single charge. The e-bike comes with a dedicated app that provides riders with useful navigation information and riding stats.
Right now, the Samebike MIX10 urban commuter is available to pre-order at a discounted price of just $889. The company ships to the U.S., E.U., U.K., and Canada, and if you order the bike now, it should arrive on your doorstep sometime this month.
For those unfamiliar with the name, Samebike is a Chinese brand owned by Sameway, a company that boasts of offering premium electric mobility products since 2004. The MIX10 is its latest e-bike model, one that is now available to pre-order at a very affordable, Black Friday price.
The MIX10 doesn’t try to impress but to get the job done, to be durable, and reliable. It has a clean, minimalist look to it and is available in six colors: Flaming Red, Vivid Green, Calm Blue, Elite White, Minimalist Gray, and Prestigious Black. It has an aluminum frame, mechanical disc brakes, a maximum climbing angle of 25 degrees, 700x45c non-slip Kenda tires, and Shimano 7-speed gears. There’s also a small, waterproof display mounted on the handlebars and a phone holder with a USB port. The e-bike has a net weight of 20.5 kg (45 lb) and a payload capacity of 150 kg (330 lb).
A 350W brushless motor with five pedal-assist levels powers the MIX10 and is fueled by a lithium battery that offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range on a single charge. The e-bike comes with a dedicated app that provides riders with useful navigation information and riding stats.
Right now, the Samebike MIX10 urban commuter is available to pre-order at a discounted price of just $889. The company ships to the U.S., E.U., U.K., and Canada, and if you order the bike now, it should arrive on your doorstep sometime this month.