Ultra Urban 1100 E-Bike Whips Out the Big Guns To Paint a Smile on Your Face

Folks, the drive to be fast seems deeply rooted in our human genes. Ever since the first days of seeing another creature or vehicle zoom past as you're walking along at baby speed, most of us want to be faster. Well, life doesn't always go according to our plans, and to help regular folks like you and me achieve our dreams of speed, manufacturers build all sorts of machines. Rollerblades, skateboards, hovercrafts, cars, supercars, bicycles, or the most applicable variation of the latter, the e-bike, are all destined for thrills.
One team exploring all the e-bike offers is Zooz Bikes, a crew born in a garage by four friends out of Chicago. Like most other inventions, these bikes were designed and created "purely out of a need to move around downtown Chicago as efficiently as possible." But there's more to the story. The founders seem to be avid motorcyclists, and to feed their need for speed, their e-bikes are equipped to quench that thirst. The result of their focus? Nothing more than a new product line that puts plenty of smiles on people's faces. After all, they're built "purely for fun."
As for the machine before us today, this is the Ultra Urban 1100 (UU1100), a steel frame wonder that raises the e-bike and takes it to a less common level of function. Because Zooz e-bikes are completed with a geometry that seems rather BMX-like, these bikes are nimble, easy to control, and fit right into tight city landscapes. With the addition of a café racer-style seat, a retro yet modern appeal is sparked.
during an accident.
As you'd imagine, to achieve this sort of speed, UU1100 relies on a motor mounted to the rear hub. Overall, this trinket is rated at 750 W but can hit a peak of 1,600 W and will be drawing energy from a 19.2 Ah battery mounted under the seat. With the motor's level of power, riders are looking at a maximum range of 40 mi (64 km). It may not sound like a lot, but when's the last time you rode a bike around town for more than 40 mi in a day?
enjoy the ride on a 63 lb (28.5 kg) bike.
At the end of the day, UU1100 has the speed you may be looking for, is built using timeless steel for the frame tubes, and is sure to catch a few glimpses. But, how much is this going to cost you? Overall, you're looking at a machine priced with an MSRP of 2,895 USD (2,661 EUR). Yes, it may be a bit more than your average e-bike, but then again, those bikes don't seem to be able to do what this little bugger does, and that's worth a second look, to say the least.
One team exploring all the e-bike offers is Zooz Bikes, a crew born in a garage by four friends out of Chicago. Like most other inventions, these bikes were designed and created "purely out of a need to move around downtown Chicago as efficiently as possible." But there's more to the story. The founders seem to be avid motorcyclists, and to feed their need for speed, their e-bikes are equipped to quench that thirst. The result of their focus? Nothing more than a new product line that puts plenty of smiles on people's faces. After all, they're built "purely for fun."
As for the machine before us today, this is the Ultra Urban 1100 (UU1100), a steel frame wonder that raises the e-bike and takes it to a less common level of function. Because Zooz e-bikes are completed with a geometry that seems rather BMX-like, these bikes are nimble, easy to control, and fit right into tight city landscapes. With the addition of a café racer-style seat, a retro yet modern appeal is sparked.
during an accident.
As you'd imagine, to achieve this sort of speed, UU1100 relies on a motor mounted to the rear hub. Overall, this trinket is rated at 750 W but can hit a peak of 1,600 W and will be drawing energy from a 19.2 Ah battery mounted under the seat. With the motor's level of power, riders are looking at a maximum range of 40 mi (64 km). It may not sound like a lot, but when's the last time you rode a bike around town for more than 40 mi in a day?
enjoy the ride on a 63 lb (28.5 kg) bike.
At the end of the day, UU1100 has the speed you may be looking for, is built using timeless steel for the frame tubes, and is sure to catch a few glimpses. But, how much is this going to cost you? Overall, you're looking at a machine priced with an MSRP of 2,895 USD (2,661 EUR). Yes, it may be a bit more than your average e-bike, but then again, those bikes don't seem to be able to do what this little bugger does, and that's worth a second look, to say the least.