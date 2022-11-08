Moto Parilla Introduces the World to Its Futuristic, Motorcycle-Inspired Tricolore eMTB

It took two years of hard work, research, and development for Moto Parilla to finally complete its latest masterpiece. Now the Tricolore electric mountain bike is ready to be officially introduced to the world and it guarantees to be a head-turner.
If you are even a bit familiar with Moto Parilla, then you know the Italian manufacturer likes to stand out from the competition and has some really unique, unworldly two-wheeler designs in its portfolio. So far, the company has delighted our visual senses with three bike models that are anything but ordinary in appearance: Carbon, Ultra Carbon, and Trilix. The Carbon and Ultra Carbon have a cyberpunk-like look and are closer in design to motorcycles rather than e-bikes. The Trilix folding bike is more down-to-earth, as it focuses on being practical and highly functional for commuters.
Moto Parilla’s latest brainchild is the Tricolore, another electric MTB that thinks it’s a motorcycle, and not one from our present times either, but one sent from the future. The e-bike boasts full suspension, with the rear suspension system consisting of a rocker arm, a connecting rod, and the shock absorber, to ensure great responsiveness, as explained by the manufacturer.
The Tricolore features a carbon fiber monocoque frame with rib patterns for reinforcement and to reduce mud adhesion on it. It also comes with a recyclable hemp cover and boasts a motorcycle-inspired carbon fiber seat post that is detached from the bike’s frame. It has hydraulic brakes and a 12-speed transmission system, and it weighs 21 kg (46 lb).
Cables are internally routed and the lights are integrated into the frame (the front light) and the seat post (the rear lighting system). The bike’s single-sided swingarm is also made of carbon fiber. An internal compartment in the frame lets you carry with you items such as tools, an emergency kit, and so on.
Moto Parilla’s Tricolore e-bike packs a 250W Polini E-P3+MX motor with a peak power of 600W and a torque of 90 Nm. It can assist riders up to the standard speed of 25 kph (15.5 mph). An 880Wh battery powers the motor and offers over 100 km (62 miles) of range per charge.
We don’t know anything yet about the price of the Tricolore, but we know that the e-bike will be available in several versions.
The Tricolore will be on display at this year’s EICMA (International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition) event in Milan and the general public will be able to see it between November 10 and November 13, at Hall 11P-Stand S30.
