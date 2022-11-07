Beefy 1,000W Damson R5 Pro E-Bike Is Feature-Packed but You Can Get It for Cheap on Amazon

Name-brand products are usually the safest bet when you make a purchase, as the manufacturers behind them have a reputation to protect. But every now and then, you stumble upon a generic, budget-friendly version of your favorite item and it manages to blow your mind. Like the Damson R5 Pro e-bike here, which you can buy on Amazon.
While it is most unlikely to find bike enthusiasts hunting for their dream wheeler on places like Amazon, sometimes you just have to put your prejudices aside, because you can get pleasantly surprised. It is hard to dig exactly who is behind the Damson R5 Pro, but that’s less important here. What is important though is that we have a full-suspension beast that can handle both city commutes and off-road rides, and it offers some really competitive features without breaking the bank.
First off, the R5 Pro comes with an aluminum alloy frame and a folding design, to make it suitable for urban use. The e-bike is described as an adult two-wheeler, but we get no exact payload capacity, frame sizes, or recommended rider heights. However, we do know that the handlebar height and the seat are adjustable.
As already mentioned, the bike is also suitable for use on rougher terrains, which is why it comes equipped with 26”x4” fat tires that can handle both the road as well as sand, rocky paths, snow, mud, decent mountain trails, and so on. A massive, adjustable, hydraulic front fork ensures a smooth, bumpless ride, and you also have the rear shock to complement it.
The Damson R5 Pro e-bike packs a 750W motor with 1,000W of peak power and 85 Nm of torque. It will help you reach speeds of up to 30 mph (48 kph). As for the battery paired with it, it’s a 48V/15Ah one that offers up to 35 miles (56 km) of fun per charge and takes between 4 to 6 hours to fully replenish.
Other notable features of the Damson R5 Pro are the hydraulic brakes, the intelligent, color LCD display, and the Shimano 8-speed transmission.
All of the above come wrapped in an affordable package that will cost you just $1,600 on Amazon. Here’s a review of the e-bike below.
