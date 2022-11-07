Here Are a Few Goodies That Yakima Dropped at the 2022 SEMA Show for the Upcoming Year

The year is 1979, and two “hardcore” outdoor enthusiasts, Steve Cole and Dan Banducci, unveiled a new name on the outdoor gear scene, Yakima. Decades later, this crew is one of the go-to manufacturers for nearly any sort of gear designed to expand your car’s abilities to the max. They design and create everything from roof racks to cargo boxes, bike racks, outdoor galleys, and even awnings. Furthermore, they're a frequent face at all sorts of automotive-inclined shows and SEMA too. How could they not be present there!?
Well, this year, Yakima showcased an array of gear, some of which we’ll explore today, and so, first on our list is the SkyBox NX 16 and 18, two cargo boxes that can take up a whole bunch of gear and goodies and keeps it safe while you dash through the world on your four-wheel sleigh. I’m referring to driving around during winter because these things are prepared to do just that and a whole bunch more.
While it may be hard for you to believe that there’s so much to say about roof-mounted cargo boxes, this is Yakima we’re talking about, and that means a whole lot of function and aesthetics, even for something as simple as cargo carrier.
in line with other Yakima gear of this type, around $1,000 (€1,000 at current exchange rates).
Next up, the MajorShady 270, a roof-rack-mounted awning crafted out of 420 D Ripstop. Why it’s called the 270 is because of the degrees of shade this trinket offers, and with the addition of support poles, you can transform the exterior of most vehicles into a campsite. Throw out a lawn chair or two and go fishing. Maybe you have a tailgate galley waiting to be unleashed on hungry stomachs and minds. When you’re done, wrap it up into a small aerodynamic shape and off you go.
Now, this last one is the sort of gear I love, it’s a friggin bike rack! Well, not just any bike rack, but one that sustains the idea that e-biking is a growing market, the Yakima OnRamp. What we’re looking at is nothing more than a hitch-mounted rack that’s designed specifically for e-bikes.
ground into place. It can carry up to two machines weighing 66 pounds (30 kilograms) each while the entire thing weighs 42.6 pounds (19.2 kilograms) on its own. And yes, you can throw on just any old bike too, as long as the wheelbase is within 50 inches (127 centimeters) long. No prices revealed here either.
Again, the SEMA show was home to so much more than just these three goodies from Yakima, so take the time to dive deeper. While you’re at it, check out the other gear they have. Who knows, once next spring rolls around, you’ll be ready with a decked-out vehicle, and Yakima the crew that helped you achieve that.
