Even the Little Ones Get to Shine at SEMA, Here’s a Tube Chassis LS3 Toyota GT86

The 2022 SEMA Show is a genuinely nice surprise after automotive-related events have taken a massive hit due to the recent health and sanitary concerns brought to our attention by you know who.
This is because the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, was positively invaded not only by tuners, builders, aftermarket parts, and accessory manufacturers but also by the major automakers. Alas, that does not mean one cannot shine like a twinkling little star anymore. That is the beauty of SEMA – a DIY build has as many chances at stardom as a huge automaker x big aftermarket brand partnership.
But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us give you a nice CGI-to-reality example courtesy of Dom Host, the influential virtual artist slash DIY Hot/Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media, who was involved with yet another SEMA build. The first one was a bit out of this world since the ‘Jet-a-Send’ is a mini jet engine plus EV-powered contraption vying for the title of wildest 2022 SEMA Show project.
This other one does not have such pretense. Instead, it is an illustration of what the human mind, heart, and muscle can achieve when joining forces to reach DIY greatness. So, Dom Host lent a helping hand to Cameron Cocalis, the designer, fabricator, and welder behind the dark and menacing little Toyota GT86 rascal that he started tinkering with a couple of years ago. And do not laugh and shrug it off because it’s not even a current GR86.
This compact sports car baby seen here, both in real and CGI form, is no longer a ‘normal’ Toyota. And it’s not just the slammed widebody atmosphere. Instead, it is also the rad tube chassis transformation, along with the LS3 V8 swap! Yep, it is an outrageous little thing. But also cool enough to get a place in Toyo’s SEMA booth and join the fabled Battle of the Builders!
