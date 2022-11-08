2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Gets Imagined With Ritzy Color Choice for Novel Boxy Looks

In production since 2000, the Santa Fe compact (now mid-size) crossover SUV has gone through all of Hyundai’s modern steps to its current glory and has been a faithful companion, not just along for the ride.
Hyundai – alongside its partner Kia – is one of the few worldwide automakers which is not afraid of innovation, especially in the styling department. And that is also adamantly clear with the Santa Fe, which surged from a rather bland idea to a posher SUV and now lives a fully ritzy lifestyle.
The fourth generation, introduced in early 2018, is about to run its due course soon, even though Hyundai facelifted the big CUV in 2020 and continues to add novelties across various major regions. But a new iteration is coming, and soon, that much is clear. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, our spy photographer partners have caught the boxy new generation while hard at work during fully-camouflaged prototype testing. No worries, though, even the impatient fans will be able to dream of their next Santa Fe build, courtesy of the virtual automotive realm. So, here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have recently imagined the looks of the unreleased next-generation South Korean mid-size crossover SUV.
Everyone is expecting Hyundai to infuse the next Santa Fe iteration with a completely novel styling approach, once again. But the rumors do not stop there, instead flaunting additional dimensional gains due to the fresher N3 architecture, as well as a thoroughly updated engine lineup – though without fully electric options, just the regular, electrified ones.
Anyway, the most interesting part about this unofficial presentation is the exterior design, of course. It comes complete with the traditionally expansive informal color palette, a quick old-vs-new comparison, and a big oddity. It seems that, on this occasion, the resident pixel master has forgotten to add the second set of headlights on the driver’s left side. So, this South Korean SUV is not just a bit too boxy for some people’s tastes… but also a Cyclops!
