2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted While Testing Its Boxy Body With a Fresh Design

Hyundai is working on the next generation of its Santa Fe, and the SUV is set to get a new look out of it. Even at its first sighting, we can notice that the body has been made boxier than ever, and it may become something of a Hyundai-styled Defender.
The prototype seen in the photo gallery comes with what the industry calls a "floating roof," which involves black paint for the A and B pillars to make the roof appear to “float” above the vehicle. With window tint, it results in something that looks quite cool, if you ask us. Without window tinting, it still works, but only from a moderate distance.
The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe will also get square-shaped headlights, with a small H pattern that is mildly visible inside them. The latter might be just an optical illusion of sorts, so we may be mistaken here. What is not boxy about the Hyundai Santa Fe is the shape of its exterior rearview mirrors and mirror caps, which are unexpectedly rounded. They remind us of the Palisade, if we think about it, and this is not the only part of the prototype that leads us to the Palisade.
Also noticeable from the side, the upcoming Santa Fe prototype comes with unusually large wheels, which are a choice linked to proportions relative to the overall height of the vehicle, but they have a set of brake discs that are not nearly as large as you might expect them to be when looking at such massive wheels.
The prototype that is being tested comes with an internal combustion engine, and Hyundai is not making any effort to conceal that, since its exhaust is visible, as are parts of its rear suspension design. We also spot a small hole in the camouflage that is meant to leave space for the rearview camera, while the license plate has been moved on the rear bumper.
Hyundai has a tow-bar fitted to the prototype, so the next-gen Santa Fe is considered for this kind of duty. It should thus come with features that will make the driver's life easier when pulling a trailer with their Hyundai.
The Korean brand is expected to offer a multitude of engine options, which will feature various degrees of hybrid integration. It is believed that the production version might be revealed by the summer of 2023, but we shall see if that information is correct.
