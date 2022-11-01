Widebody Rolls-Royce Cullinan on AGL60s Feels Like the Ultimate Murdered-Out SUV

Well, in the end, we fear it is not. If you look closely at the Ultimate Auto and AG Luxury beauty shots from the video embedded below, you will also uncover a few different-colored, nasty little secrets.
The ultra-luxury super-SUV stratosphere – at least as far as the North American aftermarket realm is concerned – is currently disputed by the posh Italian Lambo Urus and the ritzy Rolls-Royce Cullinan Brit, the latter eventually of the Black Badge variety. And we better leave them at it, as soon enough they will have their work cut out for them to fend off the upcoming 715-hp Ferrari Purosangue and up to 735-hp BMW XM Label Red assault.
No worries, though, as there is plenty of armor for stealthy Cullinans that seem to stand out in the potential murdered-out crowd. This example seen here wears an aerodynamic widebody kit from Novitec, according to the hashtags, but that might be just the most mundane aftermarket detail on it. Instead, let us direct your attention toward the cool little details prepared by Orlando, Florida-based Ultimate Auto, and the custom forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury.
Those include (but are certainly not limited to) the orange exterior hints that pay homage to the pumpkin-like (we are still in a Halloween mood, sorry) interior, as well as the stunning and exceedingly rare case of Lalique Clear and Frosted Glass Spirit of Ecstasy on top of the massive radiator grille. Of course, we should not forget about the bespoke aftermarket wheel treatment.
The latter comes in the form of a forged AG Luxury AGL60 SPEC3 setup, which is complete with a Matte Black with a Gloss Black top face and lip finish. Alas, perhaps the dark and menacing Cullinan is not your Rolls-Royce SUV cup of tea. Well, no worries, as we have also embedded below a white and teal, Black Badge rocking the AG Luxury AGL45 monoblock forged wheels!
