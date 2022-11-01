2024 Ram 1500 EV Teased Yet Again While Concept Is Set to Be Shown at 2023 CES

Just when the 2022 SEMA Show is underway, the folks over at RAM have announced when they will debut the upcoming EV in their 1500 range. For now, the American marque refers to the vehicle as the 1500 Revolution BEV, and it will be displayed in concept form at the 2023 CES show, which takes place in January.
It is worth noting that the event is a tech exposition, not one that was traditionally reserved for vehicles, but more and more vehicle manufacturers have begun showing off new models, as well as concept vehicles, at the first tech show of the year.
Traditionally held in Las Vegas, as will be the case in 2023, the Consumer Electronics Show is set to be the place where Ram will unveil its first electric pick-up truck.
According to brand officials, the Ram Revolution BEV Concept is set to provide everyone watching with a glimpse into the future, as it will redefine the pickup truck segment. The marque's entry in the electric segment is part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 plan, and the electrified 1500 will not be the only model of this kind in the Ram portfolio.
By 2025, Ram will have electrified solutions in the majority of its segments, as the company announced today, which means that there will be an EV version, or at least a hybrid variant of most, if not every model in the range in three years' time.
By 2030, all the segments where Ram is active will have an electrified product, but the Ram 1500 BEV will be the first to kick off the party.
In case you were not aware, the Ram 1500 BEV is not the world's first electric pick-up truck, but the folks over at Ram claim that their model, set for a 2024 debut, will "push past the competition as leaders in a combination of areas that truck customers care about the most." Those areas have been mentioned as follows: "range, towing, payload, and charge time."
If we read between the lines, Ram's 1500 BEV should be the electric pick-up truck with the highest possible range, the highest towing rating, the highest payload capacity in its class, and the shortest charge time from the fastest charger that it can use.
Mind you, there is no word on having the highest power in its class or the quickest acceleration, so these may be the bragging rights of other models.
