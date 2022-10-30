Cullinan Rolls In With an Attitude Adjustment and It's Not a Looker

People, and by people we obviously mean those wealthy enough to afford to blow almost half a million dollars on a ride, are slamming Rolls-Royce Cullinans like it’s nothing. And the thing is that the confused wagon looks don’t really suit the luxury SUV at all, does it?
However, what you and I have to say about it doesn’t interest the jet set at all, hence the numerous almost-identical takes on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, including the latest that came from RDB LA, and got its images shared on social media last weekend.
Finished in a lovely shade of gray, it has the chrome-delete package, meaning no more shiny bits. These now have a black finish, and go hand-in-hand with the privacy windows all around, and the multi-spoke alloys that have a very large diameter, and still sport the Rolls-Royce center caps.
Sitting much closer to the ground than the Goodwood company ever wanted it to has made it stiffer, and therefore not that comfortable. Moreover, unless we’re talking about an adjustable air suspension, and we probably are, even though they haven’t said anything about it at the time of writing, clearing speed bumps would be tricky, and taking on a steep driveway – almost impossible without scraping that pretty lip.
And speaking of lips, you may have noticed those at the front, sides, and rear. They were signed by Novitec, and the same tuner was also behind the fender flares. The open doors provide a quick look into the cabin, which has orange leather upholstery on the seats, center console, front and rear armrests, and parts of the dashboard.
Have they tuned the engine? Maybe, maybe not, but the Cullinan is already punchy, with 562 hp (570 ps / 419 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque developed by the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12.
