This Tuned Rolls-Royce Cullinan Is Dubbed 'The Emperor', Doesn't Look That Royal

No, Mansory hasn’t had its way with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan again, as even if it looks rather flashy with the red finish and carbon fiber add-ons, this one comes from DMC.
Baptized ‘The Emperor’ by the tuner, the luxury SUV sports a carbon fiber hood, said to give it a more dynamic appearance. Wheel arch extensions, which have made the whole vehicle wider by 1.6 in (40 mm) on each side, are part of the makeover, together with the side skirts and rear spoiler.
A tuning project isn’t exactly complete nowadays unless it gets new wheels too. And this Cullinan also ticks this box, with the set made by PUR in Canada. The alloys have a Y-spoke design, black finish, and sport the ‘Rolls-Royce’ emblem on the center caps. They measure 24 inches on both axles, and DMC recommends wrapping them in 295/30 tires.
Bathed in fine leather upholstery, the cockpit is mostly dressed in red, with the occasional black here and there. It has high-gloss polished lacquer surfaces, ‘DMC’ lettering embossed in the seats, and floor mats, and comes with all the bells and whistles expected from a high-end luxury cruiser made at the Goodwood plant, in West Sussex, England, which shares some nuts and bolts with the Phantom and Ghost.
By tweaking the software and installing a new sports exhaust system, the tuner has bumped the output and torque to 615 ps (606 hp / 452 kW) and 955 Nm (704 lb-ft), respectively. This enables a 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint in 4.9 seconds and a maximum speed of 282 kph (175 mph). By comparison, the twin-turbo 6.75-liter V12, which produces 570 ps (562 hp / 419 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) without any modifications, lets it hit 100 kph (62 mph) in less than 6 seconds, and 250 kph (155 mph) flat-out.
