Porsche Panamera Gets Forged Carbon Body Kit from DMC

Believe it or not, it's been four years since Porsche revealed the gen-2 Panamera. And in that time, we've seen a lot of modifications, but this package by German tuner DMC is easily one of the classiest.
It tries to make the Panamera look exotic by borrowing a few tricks made famous by Lamborghini. More specifically, the accessories are made from carbon fiber of the forged variety. So the custom hood looks like some fancy lightweight kitchen countertop rather than black fabric trapped in amber.
Full pricing is available on the builder's website. However, we'll still quickly mention that the hood alone costs $5,500 and it apparently matches the updated Panamera 971 as well.
Other modifications include the front lip spoiler the side skirts and rear diffuser. Even the mirror caps can be ordered in forged carbon for a measly $1,200. All the parts can also be ordered in regular carbon at a slightly lower price. The visual updates are rounded up by a set of 2-inch wheels, made by the U.S. company ANRKY.
Porsche just pulled the covers off the updated Panamera range, which includes an attention-grabbing new Turbo S model. However, the DMC tuning process was initiated a few months before and seems to focus on the lower trim, the 4S. While the current 4S is a hybrid with as much power as the old Turbo, we're just dealing with the old 440 horsepower 2.9-liter V6 here.
Even so, we shouldn't complain about a four-door that can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4.4 seconds. DMC believes it can increase the output of the engine to 468 hp and 435 lb-ft (590 Nm) of torque through the use of a sports exhaust, air filter, and software updates. The boosted Porsche would thus be able to sprint to 62 mph in 4 seconds and max out at 182 mph (292 km/h).
