Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Rides on Yellow-Accented 26s Like a Wild Pansy

With Ferrari still nowhere in sight to deliver a V12-powered Purosangue blow to the ultra-luxury SUV king of the crop, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan sure rides around looking like a custom Black Badge wild pansy.
Well, that’s the Italian company’s loss, as it is indeed demanding work for Lamborghini to go out on its own and present the super-SUV Urus alternative when the Brits have formed such a big ultra-luxury posse (think Bentley Bentayga but also Range Rover and Aston Martin DBX). Alas, this Cullinan Black Badge has long since departed its place of origin to embark on a “one-of-one” personalization journey.
And it proudly ended up exhibiting its bespoke atmosphere in the inventory of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which has now prepared yet another fashionable, ultra-luxury SUV for sale. As always, do not ask us about pricing – this aftermarket outlet does not dabble with such mundane aspects that need to be handled in DM (direct inquiry message) fashion.
In turn, they also do not provide an extensive description of the ride – leaving us baffled at the sight of this black and yellow-accented Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. The contrast is like a summer ray of light protruding through a dark cave. And it is certainly going to stand out in any posh crowd because this ultra-luxury SUV not only has yellow details on the badges or inside the luxurious, TV-equipped cockpit but also features a swanky aftermarket wheel setup consisting of matching yellow-accented 26-inch wheels.
As for other choices, just in case this is not exactly your black and yellow cup of tea, fear not, as there are plenty. For example, Champion Motoring also has up for grabs a two-tone white and black 2022 Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, or if you really want something with enough clearance to go over anything, there is also a Designo-crafted 97-mile (156 km) Mercedes-AMG G 63 just waiting to find a new adventurous place to call home.
