One-of-One Rolls-Royce Cullinan May Be White, But It's Also a Whole Lot of Pink

Quickly born in 2018 as the measured response to Bentley Bentayga’s unexpected assault on an unsuspecting ultra-luxury SUV niche, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan now rules almost unchallenged over the flourishing segment.
Of course, depending on who you ask, some may prefer the higher performance and less bulkiness of one Italian super-SUV over the exoticness of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. But there is little chance for rivals like the Mercedes-AMG G 63, Caddy Escalade, Range Rover, or Aston Martin DBX to take over the crown from the ruling prince. Not when the aftermarket world has fallen in love with it and not when even the factory specifications can turn it into a one-of-one example.
A case in point to be made here comes courtesy of San Diego-based Champion Motoring, a provider of exotics to athletes and affluent connoisseurs, which has prepared another fashionable, ultra-luxury SUV for sale. The good folks over at the dealership, as always, do not provide full details on the build. Not even a pricing quotation (that is just a DM away, of course), and instead, only chose to share a few snippets of what makes this posh SUV a trick or treat.
For example, the hashtag reel serving to make a show of a description mentions we are dealing with a 2022 model year unit which comes all-white (and chromed, plus a little bit of black-detailed down low) around the exterior. Some will quickly say that “jeez, here’s just another Cullinan looking to stand out in a crowd in factory specification.” But do not hurry to draw any conclusions just yet.
This is because, while there are no aftermarket changes – which is quite out of the ordinary in the Cullinan world – this is certainly not a Rolls-Royce for everyone. Instead, only those who appreciate a deep pink contrast will consider it their white piano wood and factory pink interior cup of tea! Yep, as much as this is almost all white on the outside, it is almost all pink (even on the starry ceiling) on the inside, as well.
