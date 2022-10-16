Slammed Cullinan Looks Like the Luxury Wagon Rolls-Royce Needs to Make

Tired of all the articles covering the Rolls-Royce Cullinan? Well, so are we, for the most part, only this one has something that makes it worthy of having its own story dedicated to it: the stance.
Mind you, it’s not the most asphalt-scraping take on the British luxury SUV that we have seen so far, but the slammed body does make it look like a wagon and a very posh one, to be honest.
We don’t know what the person/team behind the project did to bring the body closer to the ground, and it is not the only modification. As a matter of fact, the highlight of the build, as far as Vossen is concerned anyway, is the new wheel set, as it was them that signed it.
Said to have been designed to use the OEM Rolls-Royce floating center caps, in addition to their very own ones, the alloys are part of the S17-15T series. They are available in diameters measuring between 19 and 24 inches, with respective widths stretching from 8.5 to 13 inches. Pricing for the smallest version on sale starts at $2,200 per wheel and goes up to $2,700 for the biggest offering.
That is $8,800 and $10,800 respectively for a complete set, and that’s before factoring in the paint finishes, as there are no less than 48 of them available, Vossen says. The pricing does not include the accessories, such as the new center caps, and valve stems, nor the tires either.
And if exclusivity is your thing when choosing an alloy set, then you should know that there are numerous Rolls-Royce cars already sitting on this concave, multi-spoke proposal, including the Ghost, Phantom, Dawn, and Wraith. They were also fitted to cars from other brands as well, such as the BMW X7, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
