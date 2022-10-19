2023 Hyundai Grandeur Flagship Sedan Revealed. U.S.A., Do You Miss the Azera Now?

Before the arrival of the Genesis sedan and its subsequent transformation into the eponymous luxury brand, Hyundai marketed another nameplate as its flagship model in the United States and Canada.
Formerly known as the Azera in parts of North America, the Hyundai Grandeur is an executive flagship-type sedan offered on sale by the South Korean automaker since 1986. It served as the top model in the company’s roster until 1996 when Hyundai introduced the Dynasty nameplate and now has officially reached its seventh generation.
Unveiled at home in Seoul, South Korea, with an all-new design, the latest iteration of the Hyundai Grandeur is going to make some American fans long for the return of the Azera nameplate to the United States. But only if they also like the recent Ioniq 5 and 6 treatments, as well as the quirky looks of the Hyundai Tucson, among others. Well, for better or worse, it is what it is.
In Hyundai’s words, both the exterior and interior styling “celebrate Grandeur’s legacy while pointing the way for the future of premium mobility.” Frankly, we are having a feeling that in the face of legendary executive sedans like the traditional Mercedes-Benz S-Class and innovative BMW 7 Series, Hyundai is trying to carve its personal path with the Seamless Horizon design, which is its way of accentuating “Grandeur’s wide stance and large sedan proportions.”
A true ‘land yacht,’ Hyundai’s all-new Grandeur has a stretched wheelbase, “boldly receding cowl point and C-pillars pulled rearward” while the spacious interior not only tries to reinterpret the original Grandeur’s cockpit but also provides “an oasis for relaxation and recovery.” Naturally, an eco-conscious development process was applied even here.
So, Hyundai is promising that both the sedan’s interior and exterior will abound with sustainable materials. For now, though, all we know is that there are various touchpoints with hygienic, anti-bacterial leather and eco-processed Napa leather. As for technical details, there are none, yet.
