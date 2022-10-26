Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Is All About Saving the Planet at a Hefty Price

Hyundai has put a price tag on the Ioniq 6 in the United Kingdom, albeit in the First Edition specification, which will be joined by two more versions down the road, named the Premium and Ultimate.
Pricing starts at £54,995 ($62,584), and it gets glossy black accents on the outside, at the front, sides, and rear, and on the mirror caps. It rides on 20-inch wheels with a matte black finish, sports black aluminum corporate logos, and can be ordered in Nocturne Gray Metallic, Gravity Gold Matte, Biophilic Blue Pearl, and Serenity White Pearl.
Its cockpit is trimmed in sustainable materials, including eco-processed leather, recycled PET fabric, bio-TPO skin, bio-PET fabric, and ECONYL, described as “a regenerated nylon yarn that can be used to make sustainable products.” Some of the features of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition are the leather seats with tartan-designed cloth base, with heating and memory functions at the front, heated steering wheel, metal pedals, and electric tailgate.
The First Edition version of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 also gets a sunroof, LED lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, head-up display, remote smart parking assist, blind-spot monitor, surround view monitor, highway driving assist 2, premium sound system from Bose, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, among others.
Measuring 4,855 mm (191.1 in) from bumper to bumper, and being 1,880 mm (74 in) wide, and 1,495 mm (58.9 in) tall, with a 2,950 mm (116.1 in) long wheelbase, the brand’s electric model is powered by a dual-motor setup, with all-wheel drive. The combined output and torque are rated at 325 ps (320 hp / 239 kW) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft). With the 77.4 kWh battery pack fully charged, which is compatible with 350 kW ultra-fast charging, the car has a driving range of up to 515 km (320 miles) on the WLTP cycle, combined.
Its cockpit is trimmed in sustainable materials, including eco-processed leather, recycled PET fabric, bio-TPO skin, bio-PET fabric, and ECONYL, described as “a regenerated nylon yarn that can be used to make sustainable products.” Some of the features of the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition are the leather seats with tartan-designed cloth base, with heating and memory functions at the front, heated steering wheel, metal pedals, and electric tailgate.
The First Edition version of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 also gets a sunroof, LED lights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, head-up display, remote smart parking assist, blind-spot monitor, surround view monitor, highway driving assist 2, premium sound system from Bose, and wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, among others.
Measuring 4,855 mm (191.1 in) from bumper to bumper, and being 1,880 mm (74 in) wide, and 1,495 mm (58.9 in) tall, with a 2,950 mm (116.1 in) long wheelbase, the brand’s electric model is powered by a dual-motor setup, with all-wheel drive. The combined output and torque are rated at 325 ps (320 hp / 239 kW) and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft). With the 77.4 kWh battery pack fully charged, which is compatible with 350 kW ultra-fast charging, the car has a driving range of up to 515 km (320 miles) on the WLTP cycle, combined.